Prince William's game with sons on VE Day to keep them focused revealed - and Queen Camilla was also included

The royals have enjoyed many flypasts over the years, and it seems that the Prince of Wales has an avid eye when it comes to his knowledge around the different aircraft.

Prince William, 42, was seen playing a guessing game with his sons, Prince George, 11, and Prince Louis, seven, as they marked the start of VE Day commemorations on Monday.

The King and Queen and senior royals, including the Wales family, appeared on the Buckingham Palace balcony to watch a spectacular flypast with a finale by the Red Arrows.

Military aircraft, including the Voyager transport aircraft, a P8 Poseidon surveillance aircraft, Typhoon, and F-35 fighter jets, were also involved in the flypast, as well as historic Second World War-era aircraft.

Lipreader Nicola Hickling reveals to HELLO! what William and Kate said to their children during a sweet exchange on the balcony, with Queen Camilla joining in too.

© AFP via Getty Images The royals gathered on the balcony to watch the flypast

The Princess of Wales is seen asking her eldest son: "What is this, George?"

Hesitating, George replies: "Errr that's erm a… [he is looking and thinking] I can't see it yet."

Louis is then seen saying: "It's my turn."

George, who is still thinking about which aircraft it might be, says "sorry" to his mother, before turning to his father, William, and asking: "When should they start, Papa?"

The Prince, bending down, replies: "It'll start in a second."

© Chris Jackson/Getty Images George was seen guessing the aircraft in the flypast

George then correctly points and says that the incoming aircraft is the Atlas.

William repeats what George says: "That's the Atlas, you know" as he leans towards his stepmother, Camilla, and lets her know which plane is flying.

He adds: "That's the Poseidon, they are the air fighters."

© Getty The Queen joined in the game

According to Nicola, the Queen is seen joining in with the guessing game, with William responding to her: "It's the wrong answer."

A chuckling Camilla then says to William: "Are we playing this still? I need to try harder."

The Prince responds: "That's a UKMFTS, that's similar to the Lancaster, I think."

Kate's instruction to children

Meanwhile, Nicola tells HELLO! the four-word instruction the Princess of Wales gives to Charlotte and Louis.

© Chris Jackson/Getty Images Kate was seen gently giving her children instructions on the balcony

Bending down to her youngest son, Louis, Kate says: "When the flypast comes, you will see it smoke blue, white and red," before gesturing: "Eyes to the sky."

In the meantime, Louis points upwards: "Look at the back/black one, they have lots of tanks."

© Getty Images Louis and Kate shared a fun reaction

As the aircraft soar over the palace balcony, Kate reacts, saying: "Wow!" with Louis exclaiming: "Woah!"

Major outing

George, Charlotte and Louis joined their parents on the dais on the Queen Victoria Memorial to watch the military procession before their balcony appearance.

The youngsters were seen chatting to Second World War veterans, who were seated alongside them.

© PA Images via Getty Images George, Charlotte and Louis joined their parents to mark VE Day 80

In one relatable sibling moment, Louis was seen mimicking his older brother, George, as he flipped his hair.

Louis was also seen keeping his father in check as he brushed tree pollen off William's uniform.

© Getty Images Prince Louis gave his father a helping hand

In his most significant royal engagement to date, George also joined his parents at the tea party hosted by the King and Queen at the palace.