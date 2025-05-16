Prince William shares emotional wish for Prince George inspired by Princess Diana

The Prince of Wales is ensuring his children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, learn of his mother Princess Diana's lasting legacy.

Wendy Daunt, a teacher honoured for her remarkable work within the deaf community this week, revealed a touching moment during her recent investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle with Prince William.

Wendy, who was appointed OBE for her voluntary teaching of deaf studies at the Royal School for the Deaf in Derby, recounted her meeting with the Prince, which was facilitated through British Sign Language (BSL).

© Chris Jackson/Getty Images Prince William has revealed hopes for son George

During their brief encounter, Wendy spoke to Prince William about the profound impact his mother had on the deaf community.

"I wanted to tell him how proud the deaf community were of his mother, Princess Diana," Wendy told the BBC.

She recalled Diana's attendance at the British Deaf Association conference in Blackpool, where Diana "came on stage to receive a book, and she signed in BSL and the deaf people were so amazed and in awe of this."

© Getty Princess Diana showing her skills at using sign language during a conference when she visited the British Deaf Association Centenary Congress in Brighton

Wendy emphasised the lasting significance of that gesture: "A royal person had actually accepted our language. The respect for BSL that she gave, we've kept that all these years and will never forget that."

She noted that Prince William appeared to appreciate her sentiments. "So I said, 'Why don't your three children learn to sign?', and his face said, 'I'm not sure', but then he said, 'Maybe Prince George would like to.'" Wendy explained.

© UK Press via Getty Images Prince William with his three children and wife Kate

Revealing a sweet wish for his eldest son, Wendy shared: "Prince William did say that I could teach Prince George BSL. But I think it would be better for a younger person, a boy of his own age perhaps to teach him football signs. I would like Prince George to be friends with deaf children."

Back in 2020, Prince William impressed onlookers at a Buckingham Palace investiture ceremony by congratulating one of the guests using British Sign Language.

William could be seen smiling at TV veteran Alex Duguid as he signed "Congratulations, Alex," with Alex replying, "Thank you."

The thoughtful gesture no doubt meant a great deal to Alex, who was bestowed with an MBE for his services to deaf people and to British Sign Language education.