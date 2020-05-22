Why Prince George and Princess Charlotte have a fun week ahead of them The Cambridge children are being home-schooled in Norfolk

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's eldest children get to take a little break from home-schooling next week as it's May half-term! Prince George, six, and Princess Charlotte, five, attend Thomas's school in Battersea, west London, but have been learning remotely from their Norfolk home, Anmer Hall, since lockdown was imposed at the end of March.

Like thousands of children across the country, the young royals can put down their textbooks for the week-long break. Although the Duchess of Cambridge revealed during a video interview with BBC Breakfast in April that she and Prince William continued to home-school George and Charlotte during the Easter holidays. Kate said: "Don't tell the children, we've actually kept it going through the holidays. I feel very mean."

Charlotte started school in September 2019

The Duke and Duchess have given some insight into what George and Charlotte have been learning about during their lessons. During a Zoom call with Second World War veterans at an East Sussex care home on VE Day, Kate revealed: "The school has set all the children a challenge and they're currently trying to learn the lyrics to the song We'll Meet Again... so it's been really lovely having that playing every day."

The song has likely taken on a special meaning for George too, as Kate also shared that he is currently learning about WWII. The Duchess added: "George is just starting to learn about the Second World War. He would be really honoured to come and speak to you, so maybe another time George could have a quick chat with you to hear all your stories as well."

George and Charlotte with younger brother Louis

In an appearance on This Morning earlier in May, Kate also said that George wasn’t so happy about the fact that his little sister was getting more exciting school projects. The Duchess said: "George gets very upset because he wants to do Charlotte's projects. Because making things like spider sandwiches is far cooler than doing literacy work!"

George, who is set to turn seven on 23 July, is currently in Year 2, while Charlotte, who celebrated her fifth birthday on 3 May, has almost completed her first year in Reception.

