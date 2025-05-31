Princess Kate’s firm parenting rule for George, Charlotte and Louis revealed

Princess Kate has made it clear that values come before everything else when it comes to raising her children.

The 43-year-old royal, who shares Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, 7, with Prince William, believes kindness, respect and honesty are just as important as academic success.

Speaking in a previous interview, Kate said: "My parents taught me about the importance of qualities like kindness, respect and honesty and I realise how central values like these have been to me throughout my life. That is why William and I want to teach our little children... just how important these things are as they grow up."

She added: "In my view, it is just as important as excelling at maths or sport."

Values come first

© Getty Prince George of Wales, Prince Louis of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales and Princess Charlotte of Wales watch a flypast from the balcony of Buckingham Palace

The Prince and Princess of Wales have long made it clear that they want to give their children as normal a childhood as possible.

This includes focusing on emotional wellbeing and strong moral foundations.

Kate has described raising children in the modern world as "tough".

In a 2023 interview with radio host Roman Kemp, she said: "It's not about the number of toys they've got or the number or sort of trips that you go on with them."

She continued: "It's just making sure that they've got the right emotional support around them, and that comes from the adults in their lives."

Her words offered a rare insight into how the royal couple view parenting.

A united approach

© Getty Prince William, Prince George, Prince Louis, Princess Kate and Princess Charlotte watching the planes from the balcony of Buckingham Palace

William, 41, has echoed his wife's views over the years. In a 2016 interview, when he was still a father of two, he described their home life as very normal.

He said: "As far as we are concerned within our family unit, we are a normal family."

William added: "I love my children in the same way any father does, and I hope George loves me the same way any son does his father. We are very normal in that sense."

The pair are known for being hands-on parents. They often drop their children off at school themselves and are regular fixtures at their events.

Learning from the past

© Getty Images Princess Kate has one key parenting rule

According to body language expert Judi James, William has shaped his parenting style based on lessons from his own childhood.

She told The Mirror: "William continually shows how he uses lessons from his past to forge the kind of family unit he sees as more modern and more ideal."

Judi added: "He is clearly also determined to create a more casual and playful life for his own children than he or his father were allowed to enjoy."

This effort has been seen at public events, where George, Charlotte and Louis are often seen laughing and engaging naturally with both parents.

Kate and William also try to avoid overwhelming their children with public appearances.

They limit how often their children are photographed and rarely bring all three to engagements.

A modern royal upbringing

© Getty Images Sport has always been very important for Kate

Despite their royal roles, Kate and William have worked to ensure their children understand the value of everyday life. That includes being respectful, honest and kind, something Kate has said is non-negotiable.

The Princess once said she "won't budge" on making values the focus of their upbringing. And it’s something both parents stick to.

While the children attend one of the country’s top schools, the Waleses stress emotional intelligence just as much as academic achievement.

The couple's parenting style reflects a shift in how younger royals are being raised. It also shows their commitment to modernising the monarchy in their own way.

Kate and William’s approach appears to be working, with the children showing confidence and composure during recent outings.

As the couple prepare for their children to grow up in the spotlight, it’s clear they believe a strong foundation in values is key.

And when it comes to kindness and respect, Princess Kate isn’t willing to compromise.