Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kate Middleton's four-word instruction to children during balcony appearance revealed
Subscribe
Kate Middleton's four-word instruction to children during balcony appearance revealed

Princess Kate's four-word instruction to children during balcony appearance revealed

The future Queen was accompanied by her entire Wales brood!

Isabelle Casey
Reporter
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Royal fans were delighted to see the Princess of Wales with her royal brood on VE Day but did you see her four-word instruction to Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis?

Whilst watching the red arrows fly over the bright lights of Buckingham Palace, Kate had one instruction for little ones. "Eyes to the sky," she said, ensuring her children didn't miss the exciting moment, which you can watch in the video below.

Lip reader Nicola Hickling tells HELLO! that after explaining what was about to happen, she guided her children's "eyes to the sky."

According to Nicola, Kate said to Louis: "When the flypast comes, you will see it smoke blue, white and red." Louis added in delight: "Look at the back/black one, they have lots of tanks," as he pointed to the aircraft.

Louis in the limelight

If one thing is for sure, it's that Louis' debut appearance at the VE commemoration was met by delight from royal watchers.

One sweet moment saw the little Prince brushing tree pollen off his father's military uniform, making sure to keep him looking smart for the parade.  

Prince Louis gave his father a helping hand© Getty Images
Prince Louis gave his father a helping hand

Prince William donned his RAF uniform as he joined his father, King Charles, stepmother Queen Camilla, and other senior royals watching the military parade from the Queen Victoria Memorial outside Buckingham Palace. 

The parade forms part of celebrations to commemorate Victory in Europe Day (VE Day), which officially falls on 8 May, and marks 80 years since the Second World War came to an end

Louis and George 

Another sweet moment saw Prince Louis copying his elder brother George as the pair sat in the front row of the Queen Victoria memorial.

The trio coordinated in navy outfits, with George and Louis matching in suits, white shirts and blue ties.

At one point, Louis copied the way his brother, George, flicked his hair, then smoothed down his own in an exaggerated fashion.

ROYAL FAN? JOIN THE CLUB

Welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club, where thousands of royal fans like you get to delve deeper into the wonderful world of royalty every day. Want to join them? Just click the button below for a list of club benefits and joining information.

Sign up to HELLO! Daily for all the latest and best royal coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics

More Royalty

See more

Read More