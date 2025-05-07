Princess Kate's four-word instruction to children during balcony appearance revealed

Royal fans were delighted to see the Princess of Wales with her royal brood on VE Day but did you see her four-word instruction to Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis?

Whilst watching the red arrows fly over the bright lights of Buckingham Palace, Kate had one instruction for little ones. "Eyes to the sky," she said, ensuring her children didn't miss the exciting moment, which you can watch in the video below.

Lip reader Nicola Hickling tells HELLO! that after explaining what was about to happen, she guided her children's "eyes to the sky."

According to Nicola, Kate said to Louis: "When the flypast comes, you will see it smoke blue, white and red." Louis added in delight: "Look at the back/black one, they have lots of tanks," as he pointed to the aircraft.

Louis in the limelight

If one thing is for sure, it's that Louis' debut appearance at the VE commemoration was met by delight from royal watchers.

One sweet moment saw the little Prince brushing tree pollen off his father's military uniform, making sure to keep him looking smart for the parade.

© Getty Images Prince Louis gave his father a helping hand

Prince William donned his RAF uniform as he joined his father, King Charles, stepmother Queen Camilla, and other senior royals watching the military parade from the Queen Victoria Memorial outside Buckingham Palace.

The parade forms part of celebrations to commemorate Victory in Europe Day (VE Day), which officially falls on 8 May, and marks 80 years since the Second World War came to an end

Louis and George

Another sweet moment saw Prince Louis copying his elder brother George as the pair sat in the front row of the Queen Victoria memorial.

The trio coordinated in navy outfits, with George and Louis matching in suits, white shirts and blue ties.

At one point, Louis copied the way his brother, George, flicked his hair, then smoothed down his own in an exaggerated fashion.