King Charles gifted jaw-dropping £355k present by fellow royal – details revealed

King Charles received many gifts to mark his Coronation in 2023, but one in particular caught attention.

The 76-year-old monarch was given a Rolls-Royce Cullinan Series II from the King of Bahrain.

A gift worth over £350,000

The luxury vehicle is believed to be worth at least £355,000. It was one of the most expensive items listed in the official record of Coronation gifts published by the Royal Family.

According to The Sun, sources at the Palace have confirmed that the vehicle is not being used for the King’s personal travel. Instead, it has been added to the royal state fleet.

A sign of friendship

The gift came from King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain. Charles is understood to have a good relationship with the fellow monarch.

In addition to the Rolls-Royce, the King of Bahrain also gave Charles a decorative clock. Both items were formally listed among the many gifts received in 2023.

Other gifts from world leaders

The Coronation sparked global interest, and leaders from around the world sent gifts to mark the occasion. Several items reflected local customs, crafts and symbols of goodwill.

President Katalin Novak of Hungary gave Charles two pairs of boots.

Each pair featured the royal cyphers of both Charles and Queen Camilla.

A unique piece from Malawi

The President of Malawi, Lazarus Chakwera, presented a wooden chair carved with animal figures. The design was said to reflect the culture and natural heritage of the country.

Queen Camilla, 77, also received a number of items during the Coronation period. One of the standout gifts was a handmade Vietnamese silk scarf.

It was presented on behalf of President Vo Van Thuong by the Vietnamese Ambassador.

A traditional gesture from Kuwait

The Amir of Kuwait, Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, gave the King and Queen two traditional thoubs. The garments are typically worn by women in the Gulf region and are often given as cultural gifts.

Official gifts given to members of the Royal Family are handled in accordance with strict guidelines. Items may be placed into the Royal Collection or retained for ceremonial use.

Gifts given for state occasions, such as a Coronation, are not considered personal property.

A glimpse into royal diplomacy

While many gifts are symbolic or decorative, some – like the Rolls-Royce – reflect the high level of global interest in royal events. The list of items also offers a glimpse into the personal and diplomatic relationships maintained by the King and Queen.

Charles's Coronation marked a historic moment, and the gifts presented have now become part of that legacy.

The luxury car, while unlikely to be seen on public roads, is a reminder of the enduring influence of the British monarchy.