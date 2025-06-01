King Charles's equerry Lieutenant Colonel Johnny Thompson's private wedding with high society girlfriend

King Charles's right-hand man, Lieutenant Colonel Johnny Thompson, has reportedly tied the knot with his PR executive fiancée, Olivia Lewis.

The happy news has come via The Mail on Sunday, with the publication reporting that the pair wed last Saturday at St Mary's Church in Great Bedwyn, Wiltshire, before hosting a lunch and reception at Olivia's parents' house.

Johnny and Olivia's engagement was announced in The Times in October 2024. The announcement read: "The engagement is announced between Lieutenant Colonel Johnny Thompson, son of Mr and Mrs Alan Thompson of Morpeth, Northumberland, and Olivia Rose, daughter of Mr and Mrs Simon Lewis OBE of Primrose Hill, London."

© Getty Images Lieutenant Colonel Johnny Thompson was recently promoted from equerry to 'super equerry'

While the couple have largely avoided the spotlight, Johnny and Olivis were photographed together in June last year at Trooping the Colour.

The King's aide first earned the moniker "hot equerry" back in 2018 when he served as the late Queen Elizabeth II's bodyguard. He subsequently went viral in 2022 when he was pictured looking dapper at royal events alongside King Charles.

© Getty Images Queen Elizabeth II, with Officer Commanding Major Johnny Thompson, inspects Balaclava Company, 5 Battalion The Royal Regiment of Scotland in 2018

He even made it into Tatler's Social Power Index, with the publication praising him for his "fabulous sense of humour" and looking "as good in a suit as he does a kilt."

Over the years, Johnny has attended a plethora of key royal events including His Majesty's coronation, as well as the King and Queen's visits to Northern Ireland, Germany and France.

© Getty Images Lt Col Johnny Thompson went viral back in 2022

Most recently, he joined the royal couple during the 80th anniversary of VE Day commemorations, and in Canada where they carried out a whirlwind two-day visit.

Who is Olivia Lewis?

According to MailOnline, Olivia previously worked for the monarch and his wife Queen Camilla, while her father, Simon Lewis, was the former communication head for Queen Elizabeth II during the period following Princess Diana's death.

What is an equerry?

© Getty Images Zara Tindall and Lieutenant Colonel Johnny at Royal Ascot last year

An equerry is an officer of the royal household who assists the royal family. Usually from a military background, equerries are responsible for the detailed planning and execution of the royals' daily programmes.

© Getty Images The late Queen with her equerry Lieutenant Colonel Tom White

They accompany monarchs on official engagements, assist with military matters and help his guests during meetings with dignitaries.

While Lieutenant Colonel Johnny Thompson was promoted to "super" equerry in 2022, it's been reported that Charles's aide has since taken on a new behind-the-scenes role that's less public-facing.