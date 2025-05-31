The proposal Prince William made when he inherited Duchy estate that made aides 'sweat'

Prince William left senior staff scrambling when he took over the Duchy of Cornwall. The 42-year-old Prince made a surprising proposal that had aides sweating.

William inherited the estate in 2022, after King Charles acceded to the throne. He became the 25th Duke of Cornwall, taking on responsibility for a vast network of land, tenants and staff.

Taking the reins

The estate spans over 128,000 acres across 20 counties. It’s one of the Royal family’s main sources of income and is known for its strong ties to farming and rural life.

But William has a different vision for its future. He wants it to be known for social impact, not just money.

"Can we make it rent-free?"

During a visit to Corston Fields Farm near Bath, William met with long-term Duchy tenants. Gerald Addicott, whose family has farmed Duchy land since 1982, joked that the Prince could make the tenancy rent-free.

William replied that he had already considered it. He said: "You’re not the first person to say that."

Then added: "I questioned whether I could do just that when I took over, and got a lot of sweaty faces looking back at me." The remark left everyone laughing – but it also reflected William’s serious commitment to reform.

Modernising the Duchy

William wants to shift the focus of the Duchy from profit to people. He says the estate should be a "positive force for good".

He visits different areas of the Duchy every few weeks and meets tenants in private. His aim is to listen, ask questions and find out how he can help.

Social impact over profit

The Prince has introduced a new motto for the estate: "Positive impact for people, places and planet."

That means more than just farming. It includes tackling homelessness, improving rural mental health and building stronger communities.

One of his first projects was a housing scheme in Cornwall that includes supported accommodation for people leaving homelessness.

William is also pushing for more green initiatives, including reforestation and peatland restoration.

A family approach

William wants the Duchy to feel like a family. He encourages staff to speak openly and challenge him when needed. He regularly sends messages to his team and follows up on ideas after visits.

He even asks to be kept in the loop via WhatsApp. Ben Murphy, one of the estate directors, says the Prince brings a "healthy impatience".

Will Bax, the Duchy’s new chief executive, agrees: "He’s easy to follow because he really cares."

Listening to farmers

William knows the pressures farmers face. He often asks about their challenges, from supermarket competition to rural loneliness.

He recently appointed a "family farming ambassador" to help support tenants beyond just the practical side of farming. The Duchy also runs events, including "pie and pint" evenings, to help neighbours connect.

Quiet leadership

Despite the scale of the Duchy, much of William’s work goes unnoticed. He often visits farms and community projects in private.

He has also supported charities like We Are Farming Minds, which help farmers struggling with mental health.

The Prince’s vision is clear. He wants to modernise the Duchy while keeping its core values. He believes it can be a model for how large estates can serve communities.

"There’s so much good we can do in the rural world," he said. It’s not just about buildings and land.