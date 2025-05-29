Princess Eugenie takes on new role after supporting uncle King Charles

Princess Eugenie has landed an exciting new role after being announced as a mentor for The King's Foundation 35 under 35 programme.

The royal, 35, has become a Global Ambassador for the Thirty Six For Coral – an art exhibition and auction dedicated to coral reef conservation.

Eugenie, who is a passionate advocate for the environment and ocean conservation, has a full-time role as an Associate Director at gallery Hauser & Wirth.

But the Princess also dedicates time for charities and organisations around causes close to her heart.

© Getty Eugenie is an advocate for ocean conservation

Eugenie said: "Despite occupying less than 1 per cent of the seabed, coral reefs support 25 per cent of all life in the ocean, and one billion people around the world depend on coral reefs for food and jobs.

"I'm pleased to be supporting Thirty Six for Coral, an important art exhibition that will help connect more people to the irreplaceable value of coral reefs, and raise essential funding to help protect and restore them for future generations."

The royal joins the likes of Sienna Miller and Cara Delevingne to lend her support to the exhibition, which launches on 12 June 2024 during the 2025 UN Ocean Conference in Nice.

Sharing her passion for art

It comes after Eugenie expressed her delight at becoming a mentor for The King’s Foundation’s new 35 under 35 network of changemakers.

Charles's niece Eugenie visited the Garrison Chapel, the London exhibition space of the monarch’s charity, earlier this month to meet some of the group.

© Instagram / @princesseugenie Eugenie and Beatrice at the Chelsea Flower Show

The Princess said: "I'm delighted to be working with this group of exceptional young people who have been selected thanks to their outstanding work in areas the King is passionate about.

"Given I recently celebrated my 35th birthday, it’s fitting to take part in the charity's 35th anniversary celebrations and share my passion for art with the 35 under 35."

© Alamy Stock Photo Princess Eugenie looked elegant in polka dots at the garden party

Eugenie also recently joined the King and Queen at the Chelsea Flower Show and attended the Buckingham Palace garden party alongside the Prince and Princess of Wales, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, and Zara Tindall.

Family celebration

Princess Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, have a personal family occasion to look forward to as their youngest son, Ernest, turns two on Friday.

© Instagram / @princesseugenie Ernest will celebrate his 2nd birthday on Friday

The tot was born at London's Portland Hospital on 30 May 2023 and he is currently 14th in line to the throne after his big brother, August, born in February 2021.

Ernest is yet to make a major public appearance but Eugenie regularly shares snaps of her sons to mark special occasions such as birthdays and anniversaries.

© Instagram The royal is a devoted mum to her sons Ernest and August

The Princess married her long-term boyfriend, Jack, at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on 12 October 2018.

