King Charles 'devastated' as iconic Royal tradition faces the axe

King Charles is reportedly 'devastated' following news that a key Royal Family tradition could soon be scrapped.

The annual Boxing Day pheasant shoot at Sandringham is now under threat after a serious issue on the estate.

The Boxing Day shoot

Every year, senior royals travel to the Norfolk estate for Christmas and typically take part in a pheasant shoot on 26 December.

The tradition has been upheld for decades and is seen as a longstanding part of the royal calendar.

The problem at Sandringham

According to The Sun, the problem lies with the pheasant population. A source told the publication that the estate is currently facing a major shortage of birds: "No birds, no bang, just red faces. The King wasn't having it."

Charles's response

King Charles, 76, is said to be 'livid' over the situation. He is also reportedly against importing birds from breeders to make up the numbers.

The birds traditionally shot on the estate are raised on-site. However, this year there are concerns that the numbers are too low to sustain the event.

The Sun also reported that a long-serving gamekeeper has been let go from the estate. It's one of the few wild shoots still operating in the country.

Royal participation

Not every member of the royal family participates in the event. While Prince William, 42, is often seen joining in, it's believed that his wife Princess Kate, 43, has also joined on occasion.

If the pheasant population issue is not resolved, the Boxing Day shoot may be called off for the foreseeable future. This would mark the end of one of the Royal Family's most traditional seasonal pastimes.