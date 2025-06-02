King Charles pictured in £170k electric BMW - after swapping car run on cheese and wine

King Charles is renowned for his commitment to sustainability. He delivered a milestone speech about the environment back in 1970, and has been working hard to protect the planet ever since.

In a bid to reduce his personal impact on the environment, the 76-year-old has made several key changes to his fleet of cars.

© Getty Images Back in 2021, it was revealed that the monarch had converted his cherished Aston Martin DB6 Mk2 Volante to run on a fuel blend made up of 85% bioethanol and %15 unleaded petrol. At the time he said: "My old Aston Martin, which I've had for 51 years, runs on – can you believe this – surplus English white wine, and whey from the cheese process."





© Bav Media Aside from converting cars, His Majesty has also seemingly embraced electric vehicles, which are rapidly gaining popularity and are set to become the new norm.





© Bav Media On Sunday, Charles was spotted using his new electric BMW as he travelled to church on his Sandringham estate. The glossy state-of-the-art vehicle retails for a whopping £170,000 and is thought to boast a 341-mile range on a single battery.





© Getty Back in May, it was reported that Charles added to his collection of green cars by ordering a £120,000 high-performance Lotus electric vehicle. The car, which costs about £120,000, has a 280-mile range. It has a dual-motor powertrain producing 905 horsepower and can accelerate from 0 to 62 miles per hour in 2.9 seconds and reach a top speed of 162mph.



The royals first embraced all-electric cars back in 2018 when Charles purchased an EV400 HSE Jaguar I-Pace. The green car was later auctioned off by Historics Auctioneers.

© Getty Images King Charles has long been passionate about protecting the planet

To further aid the transition towards electric cars, electric vehicle chargers were recently installed at Kensington Palace and at the Royal Mews in Marlborough House. These chargers were also installed in the grounds of Windsor Castle back in 2024.

Charles' radical changes at home

Elsewhere, Charles has also introduced a number of changes at his royal residences. Aside from turning down the heating at his swimming pool at Buckingham Palace, he has also switched the heating to biomass boilers at Birkhall, and installed solar panels at Clarence House and Windsor Castle.

© Getty Images The monarch transformed the gardens at Highgrove

His personal sanctuary, Highgrove, has also undergone several changes to protect the planet. Over 40 years ago, His Majesty transformed the acres of land at his beloved Highgrove Estate into an organic farm, strictly limiting the use of antibiotics and other harmful chemicals.