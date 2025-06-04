Prince William carries out major first in role previously destined for Prince Harry

The Prince of Wales was all smiles on Wednesday as he visited the Army Air Corps (ACC) in Suffolk for the first time in his capacity as the regiment's Colonel-in-Chief.

William, 42, was appointed Colonel-in-Chief, the Army Air Corps (ACC), back in May 2024 when King Charles officially handed over the role at the Army Aviation Centre in Middle Wallop.

According to reports, the role would have likely been given to William's brother Prince Harry had he chosen not to step down as a senior working royal. Harry served as an Apache helicopter commander and co-pilot gunner with the Army Air Corps during his second tour to Afghanistan in 2012.

© Getty Images Prince William took over the role in May 2024

When he stepped down as a senior working royal in 2020, nonetheless, Harry had to relinquish his military roles.

© Kensington Palace The ACC is the combat aviation arm of the British Army, and is made up of several regiments, recognisable by their pale blue berets. It was formed in 1957 on the foundations of the Glider Pilot Regiment and the Air Observation Post Squadron.

© Kensington Palace With locations in Hampshire, Shropshire, Somerset and Suffolk, AAC soldiers train in the UK skies in readiness for combat operations across the world. Over the past 12 months, AAC squadrons have been deployed to the likes of Norway, Finland, Sweden, Estonia and Germany.

© Kensington Palace After arriving in a Wildcat, William heard more about the ACC's work and found out about 664 Squadron's operational lessons from overseas tours and how soldiers are adapting to the new capabilities of the recently acquired Apache AH-64E – a world leading attack helicopter.

© Kensington Palace Later on, the father-of-three watched a combat PT session, before joining the 'Archer's Breakfast' which is a weekly social event held by 664 Squadron for its personnel and their families.



© Kensington Palace At the end of his visit, the royal presented a King's Commendation for Valuable Service as well as award soldiers their promotion from Corporal to Sergeant.

William's military career

William served in the Army with the Blues and Royals and as an RAF search and rescue pilot.

Three years as a search and rescue pilot saw him conduct 156 operations, take on routine operational deployment to the Falkland Islands and qualify as an operational Captain.

© Getty Images William worked as a RAF search and rescue pilot

After leaving the Armed Forces, William retrained to become an air ambulance pilot and worked with the East Anglian Air Ambulance for more than two years from March 2015.

In August 2023, William became Royal Honorary Commodore of RAF Valley after taking over the role from the King.