Royal family LIVE: Princess Lilibet turns 4 at home in Montecito

© Instagram Princess Lilibet Diana is turning four today

Happy birthday, Princess Lilibet! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's daughter turns four and we can be sure the Sussexes will celebrate in style. We'll be keeping our eyes peeled on Meghan's Instagram account for updates.

Following a quiet half-term week, royal duties have well and truly resumed, and we can expect an action-packed agenda this Wednesday. The Prince of Wales, Colonel-in-Chief, the Army Air Corps (AAC), will visit the regiments for the first time.

Princess Anne, meanwhile, is in Norfolk to visit Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital Maternity Unit and Gorleston Station. The Duchess of Edinburgh will visit the 'Unsilenced: Sexual Violence in Conflict' Exhibition at the Imperial War Museum, while her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, has several engagements planned throughout the day.

Elsehwhere, Queen Maxima and King Willem-Alexander are attending a state banquet in the Czech Republic - we can't wait to see what tiara the Dutch royal dons.

Phew! Keep checking back for all the latest royal updates...