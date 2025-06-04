Prince William's 15-word comment on family tensions revealed

Prince William is no stranger to family tension, a fact he made clear while visiting the Suffolk home of the Army Air Corps (AAC) as Colonel-in-Chief.

The father of three took the time to speak with servicemen in the regiment and inquired about their families after viewing an outdoor exercise session.

To see Prince William's visit to the Army Air Corps, watch below...

WATCH: Prince William visits the Army Air Corps for first time in capacity as regiment's Colonel-In-Chief

Family ties

© Kensington Palace Prince William visited the Suffolk home of the AAC

The Prince asked, "Is the pace of life good at the moment?" while a soldier replied that it was "a mixed bag." William then probed, "Families okay? See you enough? Some of them might not want to see you that much. It's a mixed bag sometimes."

This comes just weeks after Prince Harry revealed that he still hoped for reconciliation with his family, after moving to the US with his wife, Meghan Markle, and stepping back from official royal duties in the process.

The couple live in Montecito, California, with their children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, and share a strained relationship with Prince William and Princess Kate.

Returning home

© BBC Prince Harry revealed he is ready for his family to reconcile

"I would love reconciliation with my family. There's no point continuing to fight any more, life is precious" Harry said in an interview with the BBC.

He added that he "can't see a world in which I would bring my wife and children back to the UK at this point," after he lost the appeal to grant his family police protection in the country.

"I miss the UK...I think it's really quite sad that I won't be able to show my children my homeland," Harry said.

© Instagram / @meghan He declared that he would not bring his children to the UK

He previously criticised William and their father, King Charles, in his 2022 Netflix special, hinting that they may have married for duty over love.

"For so many people in the family, especially obviously the men, there can be a temptation or an urge to marry someone who would fit the mould as opposed to somebody who you are perhaps destined to be with," he said at the time.

"The difference between making decisions with your head or your heart. My mum certainly made most of her decisions, if not all of them, from her heart, and I am my mother's son."

A new role

© Kensington Palace William spoke to soldiers about their accommodation conditions

Meanwhile, Prince William's role as Colonel-in-Chief was reportedly tipped for Harry until he stepped back from royal duties.

On his Wednesday visit to the AAC base, the 42-year-old promised to raise soldiers' concerns about their homes, declaring: "I'm going to have a chat about accommodation, make sure they look at that."

"If they listen to me that's another matter," he quipped.

© Kensington Palace He served the squadron personnel and families breakfast

William then handed out bacon and sausage rolls at 'Archer's Breakfast', a weekly social event held by the squadron for its personnel and families.

"Nothing worse than the smell of bacon in the room and you cannot eat it," he joked as he served the waiting crowd.

William trained with the RAF and became a helicopter search and rescue pilot, later pivoting to air ambulances when he left the armed forces.

ROYAL FAN? JOIN THE CLUB Welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club, where thousands of royal fans like you get to delve deeper into the wonderful world of royalty every day. Want to join them? Just click the button below for a list of club benefits and joining information. JOIN THE CLUB