Biggest bombshells from Omid Scobie's new royal book revealed

A new royal book has made a number of claims about the royal family, including an alleged rift between King Charles and the Prince of Wales.

Omid Scobie's latest release, Endgame, which was published on Tuesday, looks at the current state of the British monarchy and what it "must change in order to survive".

He co-authored royal biography, Finding Freedom, about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in 2020.

In an interview with The Times, Mr Scobie said that he did not interview Meghan for his latest book.

He insisted he is “not her (Meghan’s) friend" adding: "I have mutual friends with (Meghan), and that definitely helps with getting information and breaking details."

Here are some of the biggest claims in the book…

Royal rift

Mr Scobie claims in Endgame that there is a growing 'rift' between the King and his heir, the Prince of Wales.

"He's [William] not giving his father the same space Charles did with the Queen," he writes in the book. "There's no time for that."

Mr Scobie told The Times: "It would have been nice to see them come together on certain projects perhaps in the early years, to put on that united front, but they’re all working in silos."

William ignored texts from Harry before the Queen's death

The book claims to recount Harry's experience on the day his late grandmother Queen Elizabeth II died.

It claims that William did not respond to Harry's texts as he tried to arrange a flight to Balmoral in Scotland from London.

“It was upsetting to witness,” a source close to the Sussexes told Mr Scobie. “(Harry) was completely by himself on this.”

The Queen died at 3.10pm on 8 September 2022. Harry flew separately to Balmoral from William and other members of his family, with his flight leaving at 5.35pm.

The news of the late Queen's death was announced by Buckingham Palace at 6.30pm while he was in the air.

Princess Anne persuaded King Charles to evict the Sussexes from Frogmore Cottage

It is claimed that the Princess Royal "persuaded Charles to withdraw the use of Frogmore Cottage" from Harry and Meghan.

The Duke and Duchess officially vacated their Windsor abode earlier this year.

The Sussexes moved into the Grade-II listed property before Archie's birth in May 2019, living there for just six months before announcing their decision to leave the UK for a new life overseas.

Harry and Meghan had kept Frogmore Cottage as their UK base up until July 2023, and had repaid the cost of renovations.

Meghan keeps in touch with King Charles

Endgame claims that the Duchess remains in touch with the King, sending him photographs of his grandchildren, Archie and Lilibet.

When the King celebrated his 75th birthday earlier this month, Harry and Meghan reportedly recorded a sweet video of Archie and Lilibet singing Happy Birthday to their grandfather.

