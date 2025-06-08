The emotional story behind Princess Diana's 'most beautiful' dress she wore for her last birthday - Exclusive

The designer behind Princess Diana's stunning black Chantilly gown, which she wore for what would tragically be her final birthday, has opened up about the emotional story behind the gown.

The late Princess of Wales was gifted the gown by her designer and friend Jacques Azagury, which she wore on her birthday to the Tate Gallery. Speaking to HELLO!'s A Right Royal Podcast, Jacques opened up about the gown, and his relationship with the beloved royal while at a sneak peek for the auction 'Princess Diana's Elegance & a Royal Collection'.

"We made her a blue dress for Swan Lake, which she absolutely loved, which looked phenomenal on her with the colour of the dress, the colour of her eyes. The length of the dress is perfect. Her legs were phenomenal at the time. So everything worked."

He continued: "The dress was phenomenal. And she called me the next day saying, 'I love that dress so much. It was wonderful. Thank you, thank you.' I knew that her 36th birthday was coming up so I thought, 'I'm going to gift her a dress and I'm going to make an even more glamorous version of that dress.'"

Check out the very special episode of the podcast to find out more from Jacques, including Diana's wonderful feedback after wearing the gown - which she wore to her last public event before her tragic death.

During the podcast, we also discuss how Princess Diana pushed for more daring dresses, whether Princes Harry and William ever bidded for their mother's items, and if Princess Catherine and the Duchess of Sussex have access to Diana's 'famous five' gowns.