Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Why 'very popular' Zara Tindall would never agree to be on King Charles' 'payroll'
Subscribe
Why 'very popular' Zara Tindall would never agree to be on King Charles' 'payroll'
Zara Tindall's butter yellow mini dress is bang on trend for summer 2025© Getty

Why 'very popular' Zara Tindall would never agree to be on King Charles' 'payroll'

Could Zara Tindall play a bigger role within the Royal Family?

Emmy Griffiths
TV & Film Editor
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Despite Zara Tindall being a hugely popular member of the Royal Family, with fans delighted to see Princess Anne's daughter when she makes an appearance at any event, be it royal or not, in the latest episode of A Right Royal Podcast, hosts Andrea Caamano and Emmy Griffiths pondered over whether she could receive a more full-time royal role after her successful trip to Buckingham Palace this week to support the Prince and Princess of Wales at a Garden Party.

Joined by royal author Robert Jobson and HELLO!'s Royal Editor Emily Nash, the pair opened up about the financial element to consider when giving the less senior royals more prominent roles as the main factor of why Zara won't be stepping up any time soon.

LISTEN: Why ‘very popular’ Zara Tindall would never agree to be on King Charles’ ‘payroll’

Robert explained: "I do think that it's about money. The ones who are working are on the payroll. I don't think that's going to be the case in terms of the unofficial side of things. I think it'll be very much more informal."

Chelsea roses and REVELATIONS | A Right Royal Podcast

He also revealed that it would mean that Zara was limited with her own opportunities, adding: "For example, Zara has been very popular. You'll see her at Royal Ascot, you'll see her doing her own thing. 

Zara Tindall attends day one of Royal Ascot 2024 at Ascot Racecourse on June 18, 2024 in Ascot, England. © Getty Images
Zara Tindall at Royal Ascot 2024

"She won't want to be limited commercially by people saying, 'Oh, she's a royal, she's working. She shouldn't be getting this deal or that too.' That would just complicate matters."

Zara Tindall pink dress© Getty Images
Why Zara won't have a bigger royal role

The foursome also spoke about Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie's roles within the royal family. Princess Eugenie not only attended the garden party alongside Zara but she was also announced as a mentor within The King's Foundation's newly launched '35 under 35' network. Will she be taking on more 'royal' engagements. Listen above to find out. 

Sign up to HELLO! Daily for all the latest and best royal coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics

More Royalty

See more

Read More