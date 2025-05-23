Despite Zara Tindall being a hugely popular member of the Royal Family, with fans delighted to see Princess Anne's daughter when she makes an appearance at any event, be it royal or not, in the latest episode of A Right Royal Podcast, hosts Andrea Caamano and Emmy Griffiths pondered over whether she could receive a more full-time royal role after her successful trip to Buckingham Palace this week to support the Prince and Princess of Wales at a Garden Party.

Joined by royal author Robert Jobson and HELLO!'s Royal Editor Emily Nash, the pair opened up about the financial element to consider when giving the less senior royals more prominent roles as the main factor of why Zara won't be stepping up any time soon.

LISTEN: Why ‘very popular’ Zara Tindall would never agree to be on King Charles’ ‘payroll’

Robert explained: "I do think that it's about money. The ones who are working are on the payroll. I don't think that's going to be the case in terms of the unofficial side of things. I think it'll be very much more informal."

He also revealed that it would mean that Zara was limited with her own opportunities, adding: "For example, Zara has been very popular. You'll see her at Royal Ascot, you'll see her doing her own thing.

© Getty Images Zara Tindall at Royal Ascot 2024

"She won't want to be limited commercially by people saying, 'Oh, she's a royal, she's working. She shouldn't be getting this deal or that too.' That would just complicate matters."

© Getty Images Why Zara won't have a bigger royal role

The foursome also spoke about Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie's roles within the royal family. Princess Eugenie not only attended the garden party alongside Zara but she was also announced as a mentor within The King's Foundation's newly launched '35 under 35' network. Will she be taking on more 'royal' engagements. Listen above to find out.