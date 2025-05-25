Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's clever tactic to recover from 'knee-jerk interview' revealed: ‘They needed it’

A Right Royal Podcast is back for a new episode, where this time hosts Andrea Caamano and Emmy Griffiths were joined by royal author Robert Jobson alongside HELLO!'s resident royal editor, Emily Nash.

During the episode, the group discussed the aftermath of Prince Harry's explosive interview with the BBC – and Robert had plenty to say about their subsequent moves.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex spent the weeks after Prince Harry spoke to the BBC about his relationship breakdown with his father, King Charles, by change it roung as concerts happened first celebrating their seven-year wedding anniversary as well as attending Beyoncé and James Taylor concerts – which Robert has said were "clever tactics" to distract from the interview.

Speaking on the podcast, Robert explained: "It's really interesting to me that we've had a very quick succession of positivity. Moments showing the couple together being happy, and they needed it.

"It was a very knee-jerk interview and he probably regretted it. That interview didn't land in the way that they had hoped. They have gone out and obviously created these moments or designed opportunities for them to be seen and for the story to move on. And I think that was absolutely the only thing they could have done."

