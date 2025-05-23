Could Lady Louise take on a more 'royal' role like Princess Eugenie?

Welcome to a new episode of A Right Royal Podcast, where this week hosts Andrea Caamano and Emmy Griffiths discuss the highs and lows of the "slimmed-down" royal family roles since King Charles became monarch, and where Lady Louise Windsor could step into her mother, the Duchess of Edinburgh's, footsteps with a more royal role.

Chatting to HELLO!'s Royal Editor Emily Nash and royal author Robert Jobson, the pair opened up about why it was unlikely that we would be seeing Louise, 21, take on a more central royal role. Robert explained: "I'm not so sure about that. Sophie presents a very queenly image, and she's venturing into military endeavours. She's also known to be very close to the late Duke of Edinburgh.

"The real question is whether her daughter actually wants to do it. I don't get the impression that either her daughter or Viscount Severn would necessarily desire that kind of public life, and that choice truly needs to come from them."

He continued: "It's a significant commitment, as the public spotlight can be intense once you're in it. Currently, they've been very well-shielded due to the current arrangements. Pushing them forward now might be difficult."

© WireImage, Lady Louise Windsor alongside her mother Duchess Sophie at the Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II

Find out which royals Robert does think would be up for a busier role, as well as why Zara Tindall won't be on the royal payroll, why Prince William and Catherine's royal warrants have been delayed and more in the podcast above.