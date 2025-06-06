Princess Diana pushed for more daring dresses - but two loyal confidants drew the line - exclusive

One of Princess Diana's favourite designers has revealed that the late royal pushed to make her dresses more risqué, but that he and her personal butler, Paul Burrell, convinced her not to.

Jacques Azagury joined HELLO!'s A Right Royal Podcast during a showcase at the Peninsula of Diana's outfits and accessories ahead of the auction Princess Diana's Elegance & A Royal Collection, which showcases Jacques' sketches of his 'famous five' dresses.

Although Diana clearly loved Jacques' work, the designer opened up about moments that they disagreed over some outfits. He explained that they only disagreed "when she wanted to go super short on the skirts".

Jacques continued: "Paul Burrell, her butler, and myself would say that's as short as you can go. Take the blue dress [for Swan Lake]. She even wanted to go shorter than that on that dress. And we said, 'Well, look, there's not much dress at the top, there's not much dress at the bottom. You'll end up with nothing in between.'"

© Tim Graham Photo Library via Get Diana, Princess of Wales in a ice blue beaded evening shift dress

Find out what else he had to say about collaborating with the royal in our latest podcast episode above, including the emotional story behind her 36th birthday dress, and the $1.4million sale of one of Jacques' stunning gowns.