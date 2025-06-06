Prince Joachim hints at family upheaval following 6-year absence

Prince Joachim is considering returning to his home country of Denmark with his family after six years away.

The Danish royal, who turns 56 on Saturday, spoke of his future plans in a new TV interview.

Joachim currently resides in Washington D.C. with his wife, Princess Marie, and their children, Count Henrik, 16, and Countess Athena.

The family moved to the US in 2023 for the prince to take up a role as defense attaché at the Danish Embassy. Prior to that, they lived in Paris, having moved to France in 2019.

© Getty Joachim and Marie have lived in Washington D.C since 2023

Speaking to TV2, Joachim said: "We have a desire to come home. But we also do not rule out the possibility of staying abroad. Now we have to see. For now, it is on our radar, when the post here stops, we will return home."

His position in Washington D.C. will last for three years, with the possibility of extension, but at this stage, Joachim did not express plans to remain in the US.

© Robin Utrecht/dana press/Shutterstock Joachim and Marie with their children and Joachim's sons

Henrik and Athena have continued their education abroad with their father revealing that the teenagers have an "ever-growing social circle".

However, Joachim admitted feeling homesick, adding: "Overall, we can all feel it, and we can also feel it in the children, that it is at home in Denmark that we have our largest social base. We can't travel back and forth, after all, there is a six-hour time difference and an entire ocean in between. We take our time when we are home and enjoy it to the fullest. Perhaps that is the band-aid for being far away from home."

Royal return

French-born Princess Marie has been back in Denmark carrying out engagements in support of her charities and patronages. Prince Joachim also still holds a number of patronages in his home country, and if the couple were to return to Denmark, this would be added support for Joachim's brother, King Frederik and his wife, Queen Mary.

Frederik and Joachim's mother, Queen Margrethe, 85, abdicated in January 2024 and keeps a lighter programme.

© Getty Queen Margrethe abdicated in 2024

Crown Prince Christian, 19, who is Frederik's heir, is undergoing military training, with his three younger siblings, Princess Isabella, 18, and 14-year-old-twins, Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine, still in the middle of their education.

Joachim's children – including his two older sons, Count Nikolai, 25, and Count Felix, 22, from his previous marriage – are not expected to carry out full-time royal duties when they are older.

© Getty Henrik and Athena are continuing their education in the US after living in Paris

Queen Margrethe shocked the family in 2022 when she made the decision to strip Nikolai, Felix, Henrik and Athena, of their royal titles in order for them to "shape their own lives, without being limited by the special considerations and obligations that a formal affiliation to the Royal House of Denmark entails".

