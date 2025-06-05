Princess Marie forced to miss husband's big celebration

Princess Marie has confirmed she will miss birthday celebrations for her husband, Prince Joachim, amid her trips to Denmark and France.

Joachim, who is the younger brother of King Frederik of Denmark, turns 56 on Saturday 7 June.

He and Marie relocated with their children, Count Henrik, 16, and Countess Athena, 13, to Washington D.C. in the US in 2023.

Joachim holds the role of defense industry attaché at the Danish Embassy. The family previously lived in Paris when he was Military Attaché at the Royal Danish Embassy.

© Kongehuset Marie is in Copenhagen and Paris over the next week

Marie has been in Copenhagen for the past week, carrying out engagements in relation to her patronages and charities.

On Monday, she visited the organisation JunkFood, which works with food waste and social exclusion, and later a meeting with her patronage, Hjernesagen (Danish Stroke Association).

© Kongehuset Marie speaking at the Copenhagen Cooking Festival

Princess Marie then attended the launch of the food festival, Copenhagen Cooking 2025, at the French Embassy in Copenhagen. After the event, she confirmed to Billed-Bladet she will not be in the US for her husband's birthday on Saturday.

From June 10 to 11, the trip will take her to Paris, where Princess Marie will participate in events at the historic Grand Palais on both days, including its reopening after its extensive restoration.

Royal life

French-born Marie grew up in Paris as the only daughter of Alain Cavailler, partner of an advertising agency, and Françoise Grassiot owner of the Château de la Vernède, near Avignon.

She reportedly met Joachim at a dinner party and the pair were first photographed together during a private holiday in Avignon in August 2005.

© Getty Prince Joachim and Princess Marie on their wedding day in 2008

Joachim was previously married to Alexandra Christina, Countess of Frederiksborg, with whom he shares his sons, Count Nikolai and Count Felix. The couple separated in 2004 and finalised their divorce a year later.

© Getty Joachim with Marie and his four children

The Danish royal palace announced Joachim and Marie's engagement on 3 October 2007.

The pair married at Møgeltønder Church near Schackenborg Castle on 24 May 2008.

