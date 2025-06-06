Princess Sofia makes surprising outing with baby Princess Ines - see photos

Princess Sofia stepped out with her four-month-old daughter, Princess Ines, on Friday as the Swedish royals celebrated National Day.

The royal, 40, made an appearance alongside her husband, Prince Carl Philip, as they officially opened the royal palace in Stockholm for the occasion.

Sofia was wearing the traditional blue and yellow national costume, with her baby girl matching her in a miniature version of the dress.

While Prince Carl Philip joined members of his family for the main proceedings, Princess Sofia, who is currently on maternity leave, spent the rest of the day privately with their young family.

The couple are also parents to three sons - Prince Alexander, nine, Prince Gabriel, seven, and Prince Julian, four.

Their appearance comes ahead of Princess Ines' christening at the Palace Chapel in Stockholm on Friday 13 June, which coincides with Carl Philip and Sofia's tenth wedding anniversary.

1/ 7 © Jonas Ekströmer/TT/Shutterstock Second public appearance It marked Princess Ines' second public appearance since her birth on 7 February. She previously made a balcony appearance with her parents and siblings to mark her grandfather King Carl XVI Gustaf's 79th birthday on 30 April.



2/ 7 © Jonas Ekströmer/TT/Shutterstock Happy couple Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia exchanged looks of love and smiles ahead of their milestone tenth anniversary next week.



3/ 7 © Jonas Ekströmer/TT/Shutterstock Kicking off celebrations The couple officially opened the gates of the royal palace to the public for National Day celebrations. It is observed annually as a public holiday on 6 June. Prior to 1983, the day was celebrated only as the Swedish Flag Day. It was officially named the Swedish National Day by the parliament of Sweden in 1983, and became a public holiday in 2005.



4/ 7 © SPA/dana press/Shutterstock Meeting the public After opening the gates, Princess Sofia greeted members of a Scouts group with Ines in her arms.



5/ 7 © Jonas Ekströmer/TT/Shutterstock Daddy's double The tot, who is the image of her father, appeared inquisitive during her outing. While Ines does not hold a HRH title, like her brothers, she was made the Duchess of Västerbotten by her grandfather from birth.



6/ 7 © Jonas Ekströmer/TT/Shutterstock So sweet Ines, who is eighth in line to the throne, is expected to wear the Swedish royal christening gown at her baptism next week.



7/ 7 © SPA/dana press/Shutterstock Mother-daughter moment The tot appeared to be sleepy by the end of the engagement and snuggled into her mother's shoulder for a cuddle.

