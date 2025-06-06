Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Princess Sofia makes surprising outing with baby Princess Ines - see photos
Princess Sofia in traditional dress with baby Ines in her arms© SPA/dana press/Shutterstock

The Swedish royals marked National Day

Danielle Stacey
Online Royal CorrespondentLondon
13 minutes ago
Princess Sofia stepped out with her four-month-old daughter, Princess Ines, on Friday as the Swedish royals celebrated National Day.

The royal, 40, made an appearance alongside her husband, Prince Carl Philip, as they officially opened the royal palace in Stockholm for the occasion.

Sofia was wearing the traditional blue and yellow national costume, with her baby girl matching her in a miniature version of the dress.

While Prince Carl Philip joined members of his family for the main proceedings, Princess Sofia, who is currently on maternity leave, spent the rest of the day privately with their young family.

The couple are also parents to three sons - Prince Alexander, nine, Prince Gabriel, seven, and Prince Julian, four.

Their appearance comes ahead of Princess Ines' christening at the Palace Chapel in Stockholm on Friday 13 June, which coincides with Carl Philip and Sofia's tenth wedding anniversary.

1/7

Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip waving with baby Ines© Jonas Ekströmer/TT/Shutterstock

Second public appearance

It marked Princess Ines' second public appearance since her birth on 7 February. She previously made a balcony appearance with her parents and siblings to mark her grandfather King Carl XVI Gustaf's 79th birthday on 30 April.

2/7

Prince Carl Philip smiling at Princess Sofia and Princess ines© Jonas Ekströmer/TT/Shutterstock

Happy couple

Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia exchanged looks of love and smiles ahead of their milestone tenth anniversary next week.

3/7

Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia wave from palace gates© Jonas Ekströmer/TT/Shutterstock

Kicking off celebrations

The couple officially opened the gates of the royal palace to the public for National Day celebrations. It is observed annually as a public holiday on 6 June. Prior to 1983, the day was celebrated only as the Swedish Flag Day. It was officially named the Swedish National Day by the parliament of Sweden in 1983, and became a public holiday in 2005.

4/7

Princess Sofia greeted Scouts outside the palace© SPA/dana press/Shutterstock

Meeting the public

After opening the gates, Princess Sofia greeted members of a Scouts group with Ines in her arms.

5/7

Princess Ines waves in her mother's arms© Jonas Ekströmer/TT/Shutterstock

Daddy's double

The tot, who is the image of her father, appeared inquisitive during her outing. While Ines does not hold a HRH title, like her brothers, she was made the Duchess of Västerbotten by her grandfather from birth.

6/7

Princess Ines with fingers in her mouth© Jonas Ekströmer/TT/Shutterstock

So sweet

Ines, who is eighth in line to the throne, is expected to wear the Swedish royal christening gown at her baptism next week.

7/7

Princess Sofia cuddles baby Ines© SPA/dana press/Shutterstock

Mother-daughter moment

The tot appeared to be sleepy by the end of the engagement and snuggled into her mother's shoulder for a cuddle.  

