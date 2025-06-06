Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Prince William and Duchess Sophie are all smiles for first joint engagement in 2 years
Subscribe
Prince William and Duchess Sophie are all smiles for first joint engagement in 2 years
William and Sophie try local gin© Getty Images

Prince William and Duchess Sophie are all smiles for first joint engagement in 2 years

The Prince of Wales enjoyed a rare joint outing with his aunt

Danielle Stacey
Online Royal CorrespondentLondon
Updated: 2 minutes ago
Share this:

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Edinburgh chinked cups as they were given a warm welcome to the Royal Cornwall Show on Friday.

Prince William, 42, who is known as the Duke of Cornwall in the county, was joined by his aunt, Sophie, 60, at the event.

The pair were all smiles as they arrived at the Royal Cornwall Showground as they took selfies with well-wishers and toured the different stalls.

William is patron of The Royal Cornwall Agricultural Association while Sophie is patron of The Association of Agricultural Show Organisations (ASAO) and Vice President of the Royal Cornwall Agricultural Association.

The show, which dates back to 1793, showcases the very best in Cornish heritage and tradition through agriculture, food and drink, entertainment and competition.

See all of the best photos from their joint outing.

1/9

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh and Prince William, Prince of Wales, also known as the Duke of Cornwall, share a joke as they attend the Royal Cornwall Show at the Royal Cornwall Showground© Getty Images

Sweet bond

Prince William and Sophie appeared to exchange a joke as they arrived at the Royal Cornwall Show together, with hundreds of well-wishers gathering to catch a glimpse of the pair.

2/9

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh and Prince William, Prince of Wales, also known as the Duke of Cornwall, at the Royal Cornwall Show© Getty Images

Suitably smart

William was dressed in a checked blazer, a blue shirt, dark trousers and a blue tie for the outing, while Sophie opted for a brown suede skirt, a light pink blouse and an olive-green jacket.

3/9

Prince William speaking with locals at Royal Cornwall Show© Getty Images

Greeting the public

Before heading to the stalls, the royals stopped to speak with well-wishers.

4/9

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh poses for a selfie with well-wishers© Getty Images

Time for a selfie

The Duchess beamed for a selfie as one well-wisher held up her phone for a snap.

5/9

William and Sophie sampled different food© Getty Images

Touring the stalls

The pair then visited the Royal Cornwall Food and Farming Pavilion which showcases dozens of the best artisan food and drink producers from across Cornwall, including Cornish cheeses, jams and preserves, as well as gins and other spirits.

6/9

WIlliam jokes after trying local gin with Sophie© Getty Images

Bit strong, William?

The Prince had a hilarious reaction after sampling some local gin with Sophie.

7/9

Prince William holding a pasty© Getty Images

Takeaway

William looked delighted as he picked up a pasty for the road.

8/9

William and Sophie drinking cider© Getty Images

Another pitstop

And then it was time to sample some cider. 

The Pavilion hosts a number of awards each year, including the best newcomer and the overall Cornish Food Champion.

9/9

Prince William and Sophie laugh as they try cider© Getty Images

A right royal giggle

The pair looked like they were having a lot of fun while touring the different stalls and sampling the goods on offer.

ROYAL FAN? JOIN THE CLUB

Welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club, where thousands of royal fans like you get to delve deeper into the wonderful world of royalty every day. Want to join them? Just click the button below for a list of club benefits and joining information.

LISTEN: Have Prince William and Harry secretly bid on Princess Diana’s clothes? Exclusive

Sign up to HELLO! Daily for all the latest and best royal coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics

More Royalty

See more

Read More