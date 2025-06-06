Prince William and Duchess Sophie are all smiles for first joint engagement in 2 years

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Edinburgh chinked cups as they were given a warm welcome to the Royal Cornwall Show on Friday.

Prince William, 42, who is known as the Duke of Cornwall in the county, was joined by his aunt, Sophie, 60, at the event.

The pair were all smiles as they arrived at the Royal Cornwall Showground as they took selfies with well-wishers and toured the different stalls.

William is patron of The Royal Cornwall Agricultural Association while Sophie is patron of The Association of Agricultural Show Organisations (ASAO) and Vice President of the Royal Cornwall Agricultural Association.

The show, which dates back to 1793, showcases the very best in Cornish heritage and tradition through agriculture, food and drink, entertainment and competition.

Sweet bond Prince William and Sophie appeared to exchange a joke as they arrived at the Royal Cornwall Show together, with hundreds of well-wishers gathering to catch a glimpse of the pair.

Suitably smart William was dressed in a checked blazer, a blue shirt, dark trousers and a blue tie for the outing, while Sophie opted for a brown suede skirt, a light pink blouse and an olive-green jacket.

Greeting the public Before heading to the stalls, the royals stopped to speak with well-wishers.

Time for a selfie The Duchess beamed for a selfie as one well-wisher held up her phone for a snap.

Touring the stalls The pair then visited the Royal Cornwall Food and Farming Pavilion which showcases dozens of the best artisan food and drink producers from across Cornwall, including Cornish cheeses, jams and preserves, as well as gins and other spirits.



Bit strong, William? The Prince had a hilarious reaction after sampling some local gin with Sophie.

Takeaway William looked delighted as he picked up a pasty for the road.

Another pitstop And then it was time to sample some cider. The Pavilion hosts a number of awards each year, including the best newcomer and the overall Cornish Food Champion.



A right royal giggle The pair looked like they were having a lot of fun while touring the different stalls and sampling the goods on offer.

