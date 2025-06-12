Princess Ines' godparents revealed ahead of christening - and it includes one surprising royal

Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia have confirmed the five people chosen to be their daughter Princess Ines' godparents ahead of the baby's christening on Friday.
And the couple have given one of the honours to their niece, Princess Estelle.
Estelle, 13, is the daughter of Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel, and is second-in-line to the throne after her mother.
Crown Princess Victoria, 47, herself has a staggering 18 godchildren across different European monarchies, including Crown Prince Christian of Denmark and Princess Catharina-Amalia of The Netherlands.
Other names chosen include Prince Carl Philip's childhood friend and lawyer, Fredrik von der Esch, as well as the Prince's schoolfriend, Claes Kockum, and his wife, Sandrine.
Lastly, Princess Sofia's own goddaughter and bridesmaid, Tiara Larsson, has also been chosen as one of Ines' godmothers.
Royal christening details
Princess Ines, born on 7 February, will be baptised at the Drottningholm Palace Chapel, located 30 minutes from Stockholm.
The tot is expected to wear the Swedish royal christening gown, which has been in use since the baptism of Prince Gustaf Adolf, Duke of Västerbotten in 1906.
All royal babies in the last century have worn the cotton batiste and Valenciennes lace gown, including Princess Ines' three older brothers – Prince Alexander, nine, Prince Gabriel, seven, and Prince Julian, four.
King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia are expected to be among the royals at the ceremony, as well as Prince Carl Philip's sisters, Crown Prince Victoria and Princess Madeleine, and their spouses and children.
Princess Sofia also has two sisters – Sara and Lina Hellqvist.
Eighth-in-line
Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia's daughter, Princess Ines, is eighth-in-line to the throne after her brothers.
While the children had their royal statuses rescinded by King Carl XVI Gustaf in order to slim down the monarchy to only those who would become working royals, they are still styled as Duke/Duchess of their provinces.
Princess Ines was announced as the Duchess of Västerbotten as the king confirmed his granddaughter's full name at a council meeting.