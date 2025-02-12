Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Princess Sofia shares first photo of all four children after Princess Ines' birth
Princess Ines and Prince Carl Philip with sons, Alexander, Gabriel and Julian© Kungahuset / Shutterstock

Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia have three sons and a daughter

Danielle Stacey
Online Royal CorrespondentLondon
2 minutes ago
Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia have shared the first photograph of all four children, following the birth of their daughter last Friday.

The proud parents released two images on their Instagram account on Wednesday, as they thanked the public for their well-wishes.

The first sepia-toned snap showed the couple's three sons, Prince Alexander, eight, Prince Gabriel, seven, and Prince Julian, three, lovingly looking at their new baby sister, Princess Ines.

Princes Alexander, Gabriel and Julian with baby Princess Ines © Instagram / @prinsparet
Gabriel gently held Ines on his lap as Alexander held her hand and Julian sweetly stroked her head.

"It turned out to be a perfect little quartet," Carl Philip and Sofia captioned the shot, adding: "Big and warm thanks for all the nice congratulations to our little Ines."

A second photograph showed Prince Julian kissing the top of his baby sister's head.

Prince Julian kisses Princess Ines on the head© Instagram / @prinsparet
The Swedish royal couple were inundated with comments on the post, with one follower commenting: "Wonderful picture, so nice, brothers with their little sister."

Another said: "Such a beautiful picture."

Princess Beatrice's husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, also sent his "Congratulations" to Carl Philip and Sofia.

The British royals first met with the Swedish royals at the World Dyslexic Assembly in Sweden in 2022, and Beatrice was then reunited with the pair at the event in New York a year later.

Prince Carl Philip, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, Queen Silvia, Princess Beatrice and Princess Sofia© Getty
Beatrice and Edoardo have also just welcomed a new addition to their family, with their second daughter, Athena, born on 22 January. The couple are also parents to three-year-old Sienna and Edoardo's son, Wolfie, eight, from his previous relationship with Dara Huang.

Princess Ines was born on 7 February at Danderyd Hospital in Stockholm, with Sofia and her newborn daughter discharged the next day.

Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip leave hospital with newborn daughter© SPA/dana press/Shutterstock
Prince Carl Philip's father, King Carl XVI Gustaf, announced his granddaughter's name on Monday at a council meeting.

But he was forced to apologise after he mistakenly said that her name was Inse instead of Ines.

WATCH: King Carl announces wrong baby name

The tot's full name is Princess Ines Marie Lilian Silvia, Duchess of Västerbotten.

The baby, who is eighth in line to the throne, does not have a HRH style, keeping in line with the king's decision from 2019 to limit titles within the royal household.

The first photograph of Princess Ines© Kungahuset / Princess Sofia
The Swedish monarch decided that Carl Philip and Sofia's children, as well as Princess Madeleine and Chris O'Neill's three children, would no longer be styled HRH as they are not expected to carry out royal duties in future.

Crown Princess Victoria is the heir to the throne, with her children, Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar, second and third in the line of succession.

