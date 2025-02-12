Princess Sofia shares first photo of all four children after Princess Ines' birth

Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia have shared the first photograph of all four children, following the birth of their daughter last Friday.

The proud parents released two images on their Instagram account on Wednesday, as they thanked the public for their well-wishes.

The first sepia-toned snap showed the couple's three sons, Prince Alexander, eight, Prince Gabriel, seven, and Prince Julian, three, lovingly looking at their new baby sister, Princess Ines.

© Instagram / @prinsparet The first photo of Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip's four children together

Gabriel gently held Ines on his lap as Alexander held her hand and Julian sweetly stroked her head.

"It turned out to be a perfect little quartet," Carl Philip and Sofia captioned the shot, adding: "Big and warm thanks for all the nice congratulations to our little Ines."

A second photograph showed Prince Julian kissing the top of his baby sister's head.

© Instagram / @prinsparet Julian sweetly kisses his baby sister on the head

The Swedish royal couple were inundated with comments on the post, with one follower commenting: "Wonderful picture, so nice, brothers with their little sister."

Another said: "Such a beautiful picture."

Princess Beatrice's husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, also sent his "Congratulations" to Carl Philip and Sofia.

The British royals first met with the Swedish royals at the World Dyslexic Assembly in Sweden in 2022, and Beatrice was then reunited with the pair at the event in New York a year later.

© Getty Beatrice and Edoardo with Carl Philip, Sofia and Queen Silvia in Sweden in 2022

Beatrice and Edoardo have also just welcomed a new addition to their family, with their second daughter, Athena, born on 22 January. The couple are also parents to three-year-old Sienna and Edoardo's son, Wolfie, eight, from his previous relationship with Dara Huang.

Princess Ines was born on 7 February at Danderyd Hospital in Stockholm, with Sofia and her newborn daughter discharged the next day.

© SPA/dana press/Shutterstock Sofia and Carl Philip leaving hospital with baby Ines last Saturday

Prince Carl Philip's father, King Carl XVI Gustaf, announced his granddaughter's name on Monday at a council meeting.

But he was forced to apologise after he mistakenly said that her name was Inse instead of Ines.

WATCH: King Carl announces wrong baby name

The tot's full name is Princess Ines Marie Lilian Silvia, Duchess of Västerbotten.

The baby, who is eighth in line to the throne, does not have a HRH style, keeping in line with the king's decision from 2019 to limit titles within the royal household.

© Kungahuset / Princess Sofia The first photograph of Princess Ines

The Swedish monarch decided that Carl Philip and Sofia's children, as well as Princess Madeleine and Chris O'Neill's three children, would no longer be styled HRH as they are not expected to carry out royal duties in future.

Crown Princess Victoria is the heir to the throne, with her children, Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar, second and third in the line of succession.

LISTEN: Princess Kate's frustration at being seen as a 'clothes horse'