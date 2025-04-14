Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip confirm very special date for royal baby's christening

Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia have announced when their daughter Princess Ines's royal christening will take place and the date is a particularly special one for them.

The Swedish royal palace has confirmed the baptism will take place at Drottningholm Palace Chapel in Stockholm on Friday 13 June.

The day will also mark Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia's tenth wedding anniversary. The pair tied the knot at the same venue on 13 June 2015 so the ceremony will no doubt evoke happy memories for the couple.

The baptism will be conducted by Chief Chaplain, Bishop Johan Dalman, and the pastor of the Royal Court Assembly, Ordinary Chaplain Michael Bjerkhagen.

© Getty Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip on their wedding day in 2015

A reception and a private lunch will be held for invited guests after the christening.

Swedish royal christening traditions

Princess Ines, who was born on 7 February, will be four months old at the time of her baptism.

© Kungahuset / Princess Sofia Princess Ines will be christened on the same day that her parents celebrate their tenth wedding anniversary

Tradition dictates that the royal baby will wear the Swedish royal christening gown, which has been in use since the baptism of Prince Gustaf Adolf, Duke of Västerbotten in 1906.

© Getty The Swedish royals follow traditions at their royal christenings

The gown is made from cotton batiste and Valenciennes lace, with a silk undergarment.

More than 20 royals have worn the christening gown over the past century, including Princess Ines's three older brothers – Prince Alexander, eight, Prince Gabriel, seven, and Prince Julian, four.

© Getty Prince Julian wearing the royal christening gown in 2021

Prince Julian was the last royal baby to wear the garment in 2021.

Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia will also choose their daughter's godparents, which could include relatives, friends or royals from other monarchies.

The newest member of the family

Like her big brothers, Princess Ines has not been given a HRH title, but her grandfather King Carl XVI Gustaf made her the Duchess of Västerbotten.

© Instagram / @prinsparet Princess Ines with her big brothers, Princes Alexander, Gabriel and Julian

Her full name was announced by the monarch just three days after her birth, although the king mistakenly said that his granddaughter's name was Princess Inse.

Watch below...

WATCH: King Carl announces wrong name for new granddaughter

King Carl and his wife, Queen Silvia, are also grandparents to Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel's children, Princess Estelle, 13, and Prince Oscar, nine, as well as Princess Madeleine and Christopher O'Neill's kids – Princess Leonore, 11, Prince Nicolas, nine, and Princess Adrienne, seven.