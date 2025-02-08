David and Victoria Beckham lead glittering celebrity guest list at black-tie dinner hosted by King Charles and Queen Camilla

The King and Queen enjoyed a star-studded dinner at the monarch's Gloucestershire abode on Friday evening.

Charles, 76, and Camilla, 77, were joined by a slew of A-listers for a black-tie dinner to celebrate Italian cuisine at Highgrove. The celebrity guest list included David and Victoria Beckham who have a home nearby in the Cotswolds, Hollywood actor Stanley Tucci and Dame Helen Mirren.

© Getty Images The King and Queen were joined by David and Victoria Beckham, Dame Helen Mirren and Stanley Tucci

The King and Queen invited the Italian-American Devil Wears Prada actor and well-known foodie and the Italian ambassador to the UK, Inigo Lambertini, to Charles's countryside estate to enjoy a feast of sustainable Slow Food.

It comes after Buckingham Palace confirmed that Their Majesties will pay a state visit to Italy and the Vatican in early April. Charles and Camilla will meet Pope Francis at the Vatican and celebrate the Catholic Church's Pilgrims of Hope jubilee year.

In Italy, the couple will visit Rome and the north-eastern city of Ravenna, known for its early Christian mosaic artwork. The visit is set to coincide with the King and Queen's 20th wedding anniversary on 9 April.

Take a look at the best photographs from their black-tie dinner…

1/ 7 © Getty Images Upon meeting the King, Victoria dropped into an elegant curtsey.

David told him how proud he was of his role as a King’s Foundation ambassador and thanked him for the opportunity to get involved.

Victoria admired the work of his students, telling him: "The workmanship and the craftsmanship is phenomenal.:



2/ 7 © Getty Images The Queen chatted to the Beckhams first of all, David telling her how much he loved their Cotswolds estate. "It’s beautiful there, so beautiful. We love it. We are very happy there. We’ve got chickens…" Camilla interjected: "I’ve got chickens too!"

He suggested that his wife wasn’t so keen on gardening but added: "I love it."



3/ 7 © Getty Images Camilla turned to Dame Helen Mirren who also spoke enthusiastically about the King’s work with his charitable foundation. "The spirit of your husband all his life," Dame Helen said. "It’s lovely to get you here," said Camilla, squeezing her arm.



4/ 7 © Getty Images Victoria looked on as David and Helen shared a hug.

5/ 7 © Getty Images The menu for the dinner was created by renowned Italian chef Francesco Mazzei and inspired by Stanley, who fronted the TV series Tucci – The Heart Of Italy. Created using entirely British ingredients blended with Italian culinary traditions and local flavours, the dishes aim to embody the principles of Slow Food. The Slow Food initiative was launched in 1986 in the small Italian town of Bra when food writer Carlo Petrini took exception to the opening of a McDonald’s in Rome’s Piazza di Spagna, leading to widespread national protests.

6/ 7 © Getty Images At the dinner, Mr Tucci paid tribute to the King’s Foundation, which he said promotes the King’s vision of "living in harmony with nature".

He described how students excelled in slow fashion and slow food, which he described as "two of my obsessions."

Mr Tucci told that gathered of the importance of sharing food, which he described as a "restorative, connective act."



7/ 7 © Getty Images Drinks were prepared by Italian mixologist Alessandro Palazzi using Italian flavours and herbs from Charles's beloved Highgrove Gardens. Among the dishes were canapés including Rare and Pasture 'Salumi', Tuscan-style paté and coppa, Yorkshire Pecorino cheese puffs and British vegetables Caponata, alongside a glass of Highgrove sparkling wine. For the meal, diners were treated to a 'primi' course (traditionally pasta). This consisted of Westcombe Highland Ricotta and Highgrove fine herbs Ravioli with Isle of Wight Tomato passata with a glass of Gavi dei Gavi La Scolca Black label 2023. The main, or 'secondi' course consisted of Suffolk Red Porchetta, pumpkin and sage mash and Tuscan kale with a Barbaresco Gaja 2021. For dessert, there was Zuppa Inglese and Biscotti with Recioto della Valpolicella Classico Zenato.

