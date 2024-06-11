King Charles joined by David Beckham, Sienna Miller and Rod Stewart at star-studded awards

The King spoke of England's "bad luck" as talk naturally turned to the impending Euro 2024 tournament when Charles was reunited with former footballer, David Beckham, at a star-studded awards ceremony.
The national squad suffered a surprise 1-0 defeat to Iceland in a friendly last Friday before Gareth Southgate's Three Lions headed to Germany for the tournament, with David reassuring the King: "Warming up, we'll be ok."
The monarch, 75, was joined by a host of celebrity ambassadors at the King's Foundation Awards at St James's Palace on Tuesday night, including Sir Rod Stewart and his wife and Loose Women star Penny Lancaster, actress Sienna Miller, supermodel Naomi Campbell and former British Vogue editor Edward Enninful.
You may also like
Sir Rod, who presented the Teaching Award at the bash, even made a cheeky quip about David, which you can watch in the clip below…
See the best photos from the night below…
Beekeeping buddies
David Beckham was announced as the newest celebrity ambassador for The King's Foundation on 1 June as he and Charles bonded over beekeeping during a meeting at the King's Gloucestershire home, Highgrove.
The former sporting star said: "Having developed a love for the countryside I’m also on a personal mission to learn more about rural skills which is so central to the foundation’s work.
"It was inspiring to hear from the King about the work of His Majesty’s foundation during my recent visit to Highgrove Gardens – and compare beekeeping tips!"
All smiles
David, who shares four children with former Spice Girl and fashion designer, Victoria Beckham, presented the Emerging Talent Award at the ceremony.
Tonight's the night
Sir Rod Stewart was greeted with a warm hand shake from the King.
The British pop icon, 79, said that he and his wife Penny "are so honoured to be ambassadors for the King's Foundation".
A kiss for the King
Penny Lancaster, who wowed in a metallic dress, embraced the King with a hug and a kiss as they spoke at the awards ceremony.
Giggles at the palace
After handing out awards, Penny, Sir Rod and David all shared a joke as the singer held up a ten pound note with Queen Elizabeth II's portrait.
Group photo
The King posed for a group photograph with celebrity ambassadors for his foundation.
The awards, which are set to be an annual event, celebrate the work of The King's Foundation, which was founded in 1990 when Charles was the Prince of Wales.
The charity offers education courses for almost 15,000 students annually, health and wellbeing programmes for nearly 2,000 people every year, and spearheads placemaking and regeneration projects in the UK and overseas to revitalise communities and historic buildings.
The King's speech
Charles presented the final award of the evening, the King Charles III Harmony Award, to South Korean diplomat and former UN secretary general Ban Ki-moon.
During his speech Charles said: "I really am delighted to be here with you all at the inaugural King's Foundation Awards and to present the first King Charles III Harmony Award.
"This award was created to recognise the individuals who champion the values which underpin the King’s Foundation’s mission and my own hope for a world in which we live in harmony with nature."
LOVE THE ROYALS? JOIN THE CLUB!
If you are reading this, the chances are you are obsessed with all things royalty – which is just as well because so are we! So obsessed, in fact, we’ve launched a club solely dedicated to covering them. So welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club. We would love you to join us there…
What is it?
Interactive community offering behind-the-scenes access, exclusive royal interviews, unmissable royal insights, and an illustrious royal Inner Circle.