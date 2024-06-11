King Charles joined by David Beckham, Sienna Miller and Rod Stewart at star-studded awards

The King spoke of England's "bad luck" as talk naturally turned to the impending Euro 2024 tournament when Charles was reunited with former footballer, David Beckham, at a star-studded awards ceremony.

The national squad suffered a surprise 1-0 defeat to Iceland in a friendly last Friday before Gareth Southgate's Three Lions headed to Germany for the tournament, with David reassuring the King: "Warming up, we'll be ok."

The monarch, 75, was joined by a host of celebrity ambassadors at the King's Foundation Awards at St James's Palace on Tuesday night, including Sir Rod Stewart and his wife and Loose Women star Penny Lancaster, actress Sienna Miller, supermodel Naomi Campbell and former British Vogue editor Edward Enninful.

Sir Rod, who presented the Teaching Award at the bash, even made a cheeky quip about David, which you can watch in the clip below…

WATCH: King Charles joined by Rod Stewart, David Beckham and Sienna Miller for star-studded awards

See the best photos from the night below…

© Getty Beekeeping buddies David Beckham was announced as the newest celebrity ambassador for The King's Foundation on 1 June as he and Charles bonded over beekeeping during a meeting at the King's Gloucestershire home, Highgrove. The former sporting star said: "Having developed a love for the countryside I’m also on a personal mission to learn more about rural skills which is so central to the foundation’s work. "It was inspiring to hear from the King about the work of His Majesty’s foundation during my recent visit to Highgrove Gardens – and compare beekeeping tips!"

© Getty All smiles David, who shares four children with former Spice Girl and fashion designer, Victoria Beckham, presented the Emerging Talent Award at the ceremony.



© Getty Tonight's the night Sir Rod Stewart was greeted with a warm hand shake from the King. The British pop icon, 79, said that he and his wife Penny "are so honoured to be ambassadors for the King's Foundation".



© Getty A kiss for the King Penny Lancaster, who wowed in a metallic dress, embraced the King with a hug and a kiss as they spoke at the awards ceremony.

© Getty Giggles at the palace After handing out awards, Penny, Sir Rod and David all shared a joke as the singer held up a ten pound note with Queen Elizabeth II's portrait.



© Getty Group photo The King posed for a group photograph with celebrity ambassadors for his foundation. The awards, which are set to be an annual event, celebrate the work of The King's Foundation, which was founded in 1990 when Charles was the Prince of Wales. The charity offers education courses for almost 15,000 students annually, health and wellbeing programmes for nearly 2,000 people every year, and spearheads placemaking and regeneration projects in the UK and overseas to revitalise communities and historic buildings.

© Getty The King's speech Charles presented the final award of the evening, the King Charles III Harmony Award, to South Korean diplomat and former UN secretary general Ban Ki-moon. During his speech Charles said: "I really am delighted to be here with you all at the inaugural King's Foundation Awards and to present the first King Charles III Harmony Award. "This award was created to recognise the individuals who champion the values which underpin the King’s Foundation’s mission and my own hope for a world in which we live in harmony with nature."