Mia Threapleton, 24, could be mistaken for mother Kate Winslet at the 1998 Oscars - it's uncanny

Onlookers could be forgiven for doing a double take as Mia Threapleton took to the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival on Sunday.

Gracing the red carpet in forest green, the budding star, 24, was her famous mother's doppelganger at the premiere of The Phoenician Scheme at Palais des Festivals.

Looking the mirror image of the Hollywood heavyweight mother, Kate Winslet, Mia – who stars in The Phoenician Scheme alongside Scarlett Johansson, Tom Hanks, and Puerto Rican star Benicio del Toro – posed in a strapless gown with a dramatic train and burnt orange appliqué leaves adding dimension to the bodice.

© Getty Mia Threapleton attended the The Phoenician Scheme red carpet at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival

Her hair, styled in loose Hollywood waves, echoed the red carpet elegance exuded by her mother, who often wears her blonde locks in a similar style. Mia's subtle makeup look featured a pink-toned lip and shimmery eyeshadow.

© Getty Mia Threapleton attends the "The Phoenician Scheme" red carpet at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals

It wasn't just Mia's uncanny likeness to her mother that had fans double-taking, but her chosen outfit. The star of The Buccaneers, who is Kate's only daughter with her ex-husband Jim Threapleton, opted for a deep green look reminiscent of the iconic dress her mother wore to the 1998 Academy Awards, where Titanic, in which she played female lead Rose Bukater, took home 11 Oscars.

© Getty Mia looked just like her mother on the red carpet

Here, Kate, who was just one year older than Mia is now, wore a deep emerald Givenchy gown with gold floral embroidery as she posed with Mia's father.

© Getty Kate Winslet wore a green gown alongside Jim Threapleton at the 5th Annual Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Kate has also since worn the earthy shade on the red carpet, providing endless red carpet fashion inspiration for her daughter. In 2016, the star attended the 22nd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, sporting a green Armani mermaid gown with capped sleeves and a plunging neckline.

© Getty Kate had us green with envy with her gorgeous look at the Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in 2016

Kate Winslet and daughter Mia's shared passion

Kate, who is also a mother to 21-year-old Joe Anders with her film director ex-husband Sam Mendes, shares a close bond with her daughter. Though movie-making is in Mia's blood (her father is a film director), her mother is adamant that she had made her own success.

© Getty Kate Winslet and Mia Threapleton attended the 2023 BAFTA Television Awards together

"What's great for her is she has a different surname so she slipped under the radar and the people who cast her didn't know she was my daughter and that was important for her self-esteem, of course," Kate said previously.

© Getty The mother-daughter duo have a great relationship

The mother-daughter duo shared the screen in Ruth, an episode of Channel 4's hard-hitting I Am series in 2022, playing a daughter who was experiencing a mental health crisis and a concerned mother.

On sharing the screen with her mother, Mia said: "It was quite frightening at times, because both of us were going into extremely emotionally intense places. I remember [Kate] saying to me when we started, 'We can’t be sad all the time. We have to be able to come home and have a lovely cup of tea and a biscuit'."