David Beckham to receive Knighthood in King's birthday honors — report
David Beckham, co-owner of Inter Miami CF, looks on prior to the CONCACAF Champions Cup 2025 Quarter-final second leg match between Inter Miami CF and Los Angeles Football Club © Getty Images

Good news for Becks amid family drama

Rebecca Lewis
Los Angeles correspondent
3 minutes ago
David Beckham will soon be known as Sir David

The Sun reports that the former football player will be named in King Charles' birthday honors list next week.

 

The sports star turned businessman and philanthropist has been considered a shoo-in for some time, yet has consistently missed the list; he received an OBE (Order of the British Empire) in 2003.

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham attend a dinner at Highgrove Gardens© Getty Images
David Beckham and Victoria Beckham attend a dinner at Highgrove Gardens

Victoria's new title

The title will make his wife, Victoria Beckham, will become known as Lady Beckham.

Friendship with Charles

 David, who celebrated his 50th birthday earlier in 2025, has struck up a firm friendship with King Charles, with David becoming an ambassador of The King’s Foundation in 2024 and receiving an invite to Highgrove to learn more about the charity.

"I’m excited to be working with The King’s Foundation and to have the opportunity to help raise awareness of the charity’s work," he said at the time.

charles chatting to David Beckham at flower show © Getty Images
The monarch spoke to David Beckham at the Highgrove stand

In late May he was seen warmly greeting Charles and Queen Camilla at the Chelsea Flower Show warmly, and the royals also sent flowers for David's birthday as a gift, a sign of their growing connection.

20+ year wait

The Knighthood has been slow to come for David as he has been embroiled in several sensitive issues over the years.

David's fortune was earned off the back of his incredibly successful football career © Getty Images
David's fortune was earned off the back of his incredibly successful football career

In 2022 he was named as an ambassador for the World Cup in 2022 yet faced criticism because of the country's illiberal laws and discrimination against marginalized groups such as the LGBTQ+ community.

Email leak

In 2017, a series of emails from David criticizing the honors committees were leaked by the investigative journalism group European Investigative Collaborations.In one email he reportedly wrote: "I don't care about being knighted."

It was also claimed he had mocked singer Katherine Jenkins for receiving a knighthood in 2014.

David beckham outside carrying basket of veg © Instagram
The former pro footballer is a keen gardener

In 2013, he found himself involved in the Ingenious tax avoidance scheme, with accusations that he used an offshore trust to avoid paying taxes on his image rights. A HMRC investigation revealed that numerous celebrities had taken part, however, the issue was resolved, and he was added back to the list.

Family estrangement 

The reports comes amid ongoing claims that David'd eldest son Brooklyn is estranged from his family.

The family are thought to have fallen out© WireImage
The Beckham family has become estranged

The 26-year-old and his wife, Nicola Peltz, opted to skip several major family events this year with no explanation.

The pair also chose to go to the Coachella music festival instead of Victoria's 51st birthday party. and did not wish either of his parents a happy birthday on social media in a break from tradition.

David Beckham Reunites With Queen Camilla And King Charles

