Skip to main contentSkip to footer
King Charles makes last-minute changes ahead of birthday parade
Subscribe
King Charles makes last-minute changes ahead of birthday parade
King Charles salutes © Getty

King Charles makes last-minute changes ahead of birthday parade

Trooping the Colour takes place in London on Saturday 14 June

Danielle Stacey
Online Royal CorrespondentLondon
2 minutes ago
Share this:

The King has made some poignant last-minute amendments to his birthday parade on Saturday.

Charles, 76, has requested that members of the royal family participating in the Trooping the Colour parade in central London should wear black armbands following the tragic Air India crash on Thursday.

The deadly plane crash in Ahmedabad, western India, killed 241 of the 242 on board, with the flight carrying 53 British nationals. The sole survivor was Viswashkumar Ramesh, 40, from the UK.

TOPSHOT - The back of Air India flight 171 is pictured at the site after it crashed in a residential area near the airport in Ahmedabad on June 12, 2025. A London-bound passenger plane crashed in the Indian city of Ahmedabad on June 12 and all 242 people on board were believed killed, with the jet smashing into buildings housing doctors and their families. (Photo by Sam PANTHAKY / AFP) (Photo by SAM PANTHAKY/AFP via Getty Images) © AFP via Getty Images
The wreckage of the Air India plane at its crash site in Ahmedabad

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson has said the King has made the gesture "as a mark of respect for the lives lost, the families in mourning and all the communities affected by this awful tragedy".

Postilions and coachmen from the royal news will also sport black armbands alongside other senior officers.

Royals waving from balcony © Getty
Senior royals are expected to attend

HELLO! understands that there will be no change for other members of the royal family wearing civilian clothing.

A one-minute silence will also be held following the inspection of the military parade at Horse Guards Parade.

King Charles saluting at Trooping the Colour 2024© Getty Images
A one-minute's silence will be held after inspection of the parade

Senior members of the royal family, including the Prince and Princess of Wales, the Princess Royal and the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, are expected to be in attendance for the annual event, which marks the monarch's official birthday.

"Desperately shocked"

After news of the tragedy broke, the King issued a message, writing: "My wife and I have been desperately shocked by the terrible events in Ahmedabad this morning.

"Our special prayers and deepest possible sympathy are with the families and friends of all those affected by this appallingly tragic incident across so many nations, as they await news of their loved ones.

"I would like to pay a particular tribute to the heroic efforts of the emergency services and all those providing help and support at this most heartbreaking and traumatic time."

Trooping the Colour

Prince George of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Louis of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales, King Charles III and Queen Camilla all standing next to each other during Trooping the Colour© Samir Hussein/WireImage

What is it? 

Trooping the Colour is a military ceremony performed by regiments of the British Army to celebrate the official birthday of the British sovereign. While Charles' actual birthday is 14 November, official celebrations always take place in June. 

When is it held?

In 2025, it is scheduled for Saturday 14 June.

Where is it held?

Central London, with the procession route travelling from Buckingham Palace to Horse Guards Parade, along The Mall, and back again.

Who attends?

  • King Charles III (in recent years, he has participated on horseback).
  • Household Division: including the Foot Guards and Household Cavalry.
  • Senior royals, such as the Princess Royal and the Prince of Wales often ride on horseback or appear on the palace balcony - like the Princess of Wales

Why is it called Trooping the Colour?

One regiment's colours (flag) are "trooped" (carried) before the monarch. The event ends with an RAF flypast over Buckingham Palace, viewed by the royal gamily from the balcony.

Historical roots:

It dates back to the 17th century and became an annual event to mark the sovereign’s official birthday under King George III in the 18th century.

Official celebrations to mark the sovereigns' birthday have often been held on a day other than their actual birthday, particularly when the day has not fallen on a day in the summer.

Where can I watch it?

The ceremony is broadcast live by the BBC and covered globally.

Sign up to HELLO! Daily for all the latest and best royal coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics

More Royalty

See more

Read More