King Charles makes last-minute changes ahead of birthday parade

The King has made some poignant last-minute amendments to his birthday parade on Saturday.

Charles, 76, has requested that members of the royal family participating in the Trooping the Colour parade in central London should wear black armbands following the tragic Air India crash on Thursday.

The deadly plane crash in Ahmedabad, western India, killed 241 of the 242 on board, with the flight carrying 53 British nationals. The sole survivor was Viswashkumar Ramesh, 40, from the UK.

© AFP via Getty Images The wreckage of the Air India plane at its crash site in Ahmedabad

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson has said the King has made the gesture "as a mark of respect for the lives lost, the families in mourning and all the communities affected by this awful tragedy".

Postilions and coachmen from the royal news will also sport black armbands alongside other senior officers.

© Getty Senior royals are expected to attend

HELLO! understands that there will be no change for other members of the royal family wearing civilian clothing.

A one-minute silence will also be held following the inspection of the military parade at Horse Guards Parade.

© Getty Images A one-minute's silence will be held after inspection of the parade

Senior members of the royal family, including the Prince and Princess of Wales, the Princess Royal and the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, are expected to be in attendance for the annual event, which marks the monarch's official birthday.

"Desperately shocked"

After news of the tragedy broke, the King issued a message, writing: "My wife and I have been desperately shocked by the terrible events in Ahmedabad this morning.

"Our special prayers and deepest possible sympathy are with the families and friends of all those affected by this appallingly tragic incident across so many nations, as they await news of their loved ones.

"I would like to pay a particular tribute to the heroic efforts of the emergency services and all those providing help and support at this most heartbreaking and traumatic time."