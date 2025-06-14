Behind-the-scenes with Prince William, Princess Kate and their kids at Trooping the Colour in must-see photos

This year's Trooping the Colour saw a full turnout from the Wales family. Prince William, Princess Kate and their three children all played a part in this year’s official birthday celebrations for the King.

The event, which is one of the biggest in the royal calendar, took place in central London on a sunny June morning. From behind-the-scenes car moments to carriage shots, these are the best photos from the day.

The family arrive at Buckingham Palace

Kate, 43, arrived at Buckingham Palace by car alongside Prince William, 42, and their three children, Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, ten, and Prince Louis, seven.

In one image, the family can be seen seated together inside the car. Charlotte and George are looking across the vehicle, while Louis and Kate sit closest to the window.

Kate is smiling brightly in one shot. William appears to be speaking to someone as they pull up to the Palace gates.

Kate's standout outfit

The Princess of Wales wore a striking deep aquamarine coatdress by Catherine Walker. The look featured sharp ivory lapels and cuffs, adding contrast to the bold block colour.

She finished the look with a matching wide-brimmed hat adorned with floral detailing by Juliette Botterill. A pair of pearl and diamond drop earrings once belonging to the late Queen completed her ensemble.

Kate also wore her Irish Guards Regimental Brooch. Her outfit aligned with Charlotte’s pale aqua blue dress, creating a cohesive mother-daughter style moment.

Carriage moment with the children

Kate and the children rode together in an Ascot Landau carriage during the procession. The King and Queen also travelled in a carriage, while William rode on horseback.

In one photo, Kate sits beside Louis, with Charlotte and George opposite. All three children appear composed and observant during the ride.

Charlotte’s hair was styled in a neat braid. George wore a smart suit with a red tie, and Louis sat beside his mother in a dark coat.

A quiet moment with Charlotte

Another photo shows Kate and Charlotte seated next to one another in the open carriage. Kate looks forward while Charlotte appears to glance down.

Both wear calm expressions as they ride through the crowds. The simple pairing of their outfits stands out in the sunshine.

Charlotte's dress features subtle pleating at the neckline and short puffed sleeves. Kate holds the side of the carriage with one hand, with her aquamarine ring clearly visible.

The Princess exits the carriage

One image captures Kate speaking to a member of staff while preparing to disembark. Her posture is upright, and she appears to be mid-sentence.

The close-up angle shows more detail on the texture of her coatdress and floral trim on the hat. She wears minimal accessories apart from earrings and her iconic engagement ring.

William on horseback

Prince William rode as Colonel of the Welsh Guards during the military parade. He joined Princess Anne and Prince Edward in the procession.

All senior officers, including William, wore black armbands to honour those lost in the recent Air India crash. It was a subtle but significant detail.

A full family moment

In a wide-angle shot from the car journey, all five members of the Wales family can be seen together. Charlotte and George are facing each other, with Louis and Kate to the right.

The image captures the contrast between the children’s light clothing and the bold blue of Kate’s coat. William is partly obscured behind the children, wearing full ceremonial dress.

Trooping the Colour 2025 highlights

This year’s Trooping the Colour was once again held to mark King Charles’s official birthday. The Coldstream Guards trooped their colours, and the King inspected the troops from his carriage.

Following the parade, the family gathered on the Buckingham Palace balcony for the RAF flypast. The day closed with waves to the crowd and the signature balcony moment.

Trooping the Colour © Samir Hussein/WireImage What is it? Trooping the Colour is a military ceremony performed by regiments of the British Army to celebrate the official birthday of the British sovereign. While Charles' actual birthday is 14 November, official celebrations always take place in June. When is it held? In 2025, it is scheduled for Saturday 14 June. Where is it held? Central London, with the procession route travelling from Buckingham Palace to Horse Guards Parade, along The Mall, and back again. Who attends? King Charles III (in recent years, he has participated on horseback).

Household Division: including the Foot Guards and Household Cavalry.

Senior royals, such as the Princess Royal and the Prince of Wales often ride on horseback or appear on the palace balcony - like the Princess of Wales Why is it called Trooping the Colour? One regiment's colours (flag) are "trooped" (carried) before the monarch. The event ends with an RAF flypast over Buckingham Palace, viewed by the royal gamily from the balcony. Historical roots: It dates back to the 17th century and became an annual event to mark the sovereign’s official birthday under King George III in the 18th century. Official celebrations to mark the sovereigns' birthday have often been held on a day other than their actual birthday, particularly when the day has not fallen on a day in the summer. Where can I watch it? The ceremony is broadcast live by the BBC and covered globally.

Kate’s return to public duty for this event marked an important appearance following time out of the spotlight. She looked confident and relaxed alongside her family throughout.

These behind-the-scenes photos show the personal side of a very public day for the Wales family. From carriage snapshots to quiet exchanges, it was a royal moment to remember.