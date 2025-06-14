Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Prince George, Princess Charlotte & Prince Louis' most adorable Trooping the Colour 2025 moments - see photos
Kate Middleton with kids© Getty

The Princess of Wales joined her children in the carriage at the King's birthday parade

Sharnaz Shahid
Deputy Online Editor
25 minutes ago
All eyes were firmly on the youngest members of the royal family as Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis once again captivated crowds at Trooping the Colour 2025, the King's official Birthday Parade. And as expected, the Prince and Princess of Wales' children provided more unforgettable moments! 

The royal children joined their father the Prince of Wales, their mother the Princess of Wales, King Charles and Queen Camilla for the annual event, which marked Charles' third Trooping event as monarch. 

Prince George, ever the dignified elder brother and future King, looked incredibly smart and composed. He was seen offering a perfectly respectful salute from the carriage. 

Princess Charlotte once again impressed with her impeccable manners and confident royal wave. She radiated poise, often seen exchanging sweet glances and quiet words with her younger brother, Louis, who, true to form, stole the show with his infectious enthusiasm and wonderfully expressive reactions. 

The ceremony heralds a busy period for the royals, with the King and Queen expected at the Order of the Garter and Royal Ascot in the coming days.

Princess Kate and her children are preparing to get in their carriage© Kensington Palace

Princess Kate and the three children were pictured together before the procession began, in a candid behind-the-scenes snap.

Princess Charlotte and the Princess of Wales© PA Images via Getty Images

Princess Charlotte, who recently turned 10, was the spitting image of her mother, as the pair wore matching light blue outfits – while the Princess of Wales opted for a sky blue coat dress, her daughter looked so elegant in a pastel blue dress.

Prince George of Wales and Prince Louis of Wales travel by carriag during Trooping The Colour 2025 on June 14, 2025 in London, England. Trooping The Colour is a ceremonial parade celebrating the official birthday of the British Monarch. The event features over 1,400 soldiers and officers, accompanied by 200 horses. More than 400 musicians from ten different bands and Corps of Drums march and while performing.© Getty Images

Prince George and Prince Louis, in true brotherly manner, looked very dapper in their matching suits, with the pair both donning navy blue blazers, a crisp white shirt and a red tie.

The 7-year-old was beaming next to his older brother, showing off his signature enormous smile.

The Princess of Wales and Princess Charlotte© Andrew Parsons / Kensington Pala

The mother-daughter pair were pictured just as they set off for the procession, with Princess Charlotte looking just as regal and ready as Princess Kate.

Prince Louis (left) and Prince George leave Buckingham Palace ahead of Trooping the Colour ceremony in central London as King Charles III celebrates his official birthday.© PA Images via Getty Images

Prince Louis looked so adorable waving to the crowds as the carriages began to pass the crowds in the lead-up to the parade.

Princess Charlotte proudly looks on at mum Catherine© Getty Images

Princess Kate and Princess Charlotte both looked joyful and radiant, sharing a sweet moment of laughter together in the procession leading up to the parade.

