Prince George, Princess Charlotte & Prince Louis' most adorable Trooping the Colour 2025 moments - see photos

The royal children joined their father the Prince of Wales, their mother the Princess of Wales, King Charles and Queen Camilla for the annual event, which marked Charles' third Trooping event as monarch.
Prince George, ever the dignified elder brother and future King, looked incredibly smart and composed. He was seen offering a perfectly respectful salute from the carriage.
Princess Charlotte once again impressed with her impeccable manners and confident royal wave. She radiated poise, often seen exchanging sweet glances and quiet words with her younger brother, Louis, who, true to form, stole the show with his infectious enthusiasm and wonderfully expressive reactions.
The ceremony heralds a busy period for the royals, with the King and Queen expected at the Order of the Garter and Royal Ascot in the coming days.
Princess Kate and the three children were pictured together before the procession began, in a candid behind-the-scenes snap.
Princess Charlotte, who recently turned 10, was the spitting image of her mother, as the pair wore matching light blue outfits – while the Princess of Wales opted for a sky blue coat dress, her daughter looked so elegant in a pastel blue dress.
Prince George and Prince Louis, in true brotherly manner, looked very dapper in their matching suits, with the pair both donning navy blue blazers, a crisp white shirt and a red tie.