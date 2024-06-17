Prince William and Princess Kate share ultimate look of love on Buckingham Palace balcony

Prince William and Princess Kate are our favourite royal couple and we were overjoyed to see the couple making a joint appearance at Saturday's Trooping the Colour.

The Princess of Wales has understandably been out of the public eye over the past few months as she continues to recover from her chemotherapy treatment. During their appearance on the Buckingham Palace balcony, the pair were joined by their three children, and they shared the sweetest look of love.

As you can see in the photo below, William and Kate looked so in love with each other as they exchanged the tender gesture, with Kate beaming at her husband.

© Chris Jackson The couple shared a loving look on the balcony

Prince George meanwhile looked on as his parents had their sweet moment. The gesture meant a lot to the couple and when they shared a personal message following the ceremony, the image led their photo collage.

In her statement confirming that she would be appearing at Trooping the Colour, Kate referenced her husband and his support through her diagnosis.

© Getty Royal fans were delighted with the pair's reunion

"I have been blown away by all the kind messages of support and encouragement over the last couple of months," she wrote. "It really has made the world of difference to William and me and has helped us both through some of the harder times."

Despite the royal making a glamorous reappearance at Trooping the Colour, it's important that this should not be interpreted as a return to work or her resuming a full schedule of public engagements. It's expected that her future appearances will be decided on a case-by-case basis, depending on how she is feeling nearer the time.

© Getty The royal hopes to make other royal events over the summer

Kate has been dabbling in work because she takes so much joy in it, and it's understood that her medical team have advised her to keep engaging in the things she loves and to go about her normal life on her "good days".

Kate is not expected to attend the Order of the Garter service or Royal Ascot this week. In her message she said she hoped to "join a few public engagements over the summer" but has, naturally, not yet specified or perhaps decided what these will be.