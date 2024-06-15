Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Prince William and Kate Middleton send personal message following monumentous Trooping the Colour appearance
Prince William and Princess Kate send personal message following monumentous Trooping the Colour appearance

Trooping the Colour marked the Princess of Wales' first public appearance since Christmas 2023

Matthew Moore
Online News Writer & Diversity and Inclusion Lead
2 minutes ago
The Prince and Princess of Wales were among the royals present at Trooping the Colour this year, and it was made all the more special as it was Kate's first appearance since the news that she had been diagnosed with cancer.

Following their appearance, the royal couple shared a personal message on their social media pages. A photo collage collected several of the key moments of the day, including the royals with their three children: Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis and the iconic flypast with the Red Arrows.

In a touching message, they wrote: "A memorable day at The King's Birthday Parade. From the Irish Guards Trooping their colour to seeing so many faces on the Mall, thank you for making it a day to remember."

The royals also referenced the rainy weather that plagued the event as they finished their post with a raincloud emoji.

Prince William and Kate Middleton looking at each other - they're joined by Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte© Chris Jackson
The pair shared several moments from the day

Royal fans reacted with joy to William and Kate's message as one commented: "The children are really growing up! As always, the Princess looks stunning. I hope she is feeling better. I am sure it was a long day for her."

A second added: "Princess Kate your strength is unmatched and what an amazing role [model] for your children," while a third posted: "Welcome back our beloved Princess! [The] whole world loves you, it was good to see your family, finally complete!"

Kate Middleton riding in a carriage with Prince George and Princess Charlotte© Samir Hussein
The event was Kate's first public appearance since Christmas 2023

Kate only confirmed that she would be making an appearance at the event on Friday, as she shared a personal insight into her cancer treatment.

"I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days," she explained. "On those bad days you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to your body resting. But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well.

princess kate prince louis trooping the colour 2024© Getty Images
Fans were delighted by the royal's appearance

"My treatment is ongoing and will be for a few more months. On the days I feel well enough, it is a joy to engage with school life, spend personal time on the things that give me energy and positivity, as well as starting to do a little work from home."

