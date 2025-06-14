Princess Kate caught admiring husband Prince William in uniform she finds 'so, so sexy'

The Princess of Wales was caught on camera admiring her husband during this year’s Trooping the Colour parade – and royal fans may understand why. A past clip has resurfaced in which Kate is seen telling Prince William that his military uniform is "so, so sexy".

During Saturday’s ceremony, Kate, 43, watched intently as William rode past on horseback wearing the Full Ceremonial Guard Order of the Welsh Guards. A new photo shows her seated in the stands at Horse Guards Parade, turning her head towards her husband as he took part in the procession.

William, 42, was joined on horseback by Princess Anne and Prince Edward. All three wore military uniform with black armbands, paying tribute to victims of the Air India plane crash.

Kate, meanwhile, looked elegant in an aquamarine Catherine Walker coatdress with ivory lapels and cuffs. She completed the look with a matching Juliette Botterill hat and the Irish Guards Regimental Brooch.

© Instagram Princess Kate look at her husband, Prince William, during the Trooping the Colour ceremony

The resurfaced clip from 2016

Royal fans will remember a now-viral video clip from 2016, when Kate and William appeared on the Buckingham Palace balcony for that year’s Trooping the Colour.

A lip reader captured the moment Kate, turning to William, said: "I love the uniform - it's so, so sexy,"

© Getty Kate Middleton in the stands at Sandhurst, admiring Prince William in uniform, back in 2016

The exchange was light-hearted but revealed Kate’s clear admiration for William in ceremonial dress. The clip has since resurfaced online following this year’s parade.

Today's image shows a similar moment of quiet connection. Kate’s gaze towards her husband appears to reflect the same feeling.

Kate's carriage appearance earlier in the day

© Anadolu via Getty Images Catherine, Princess of Wales, shares a sweet moment with her daughter, Princess Charlotte, at the Trooping the Colour 2025 parade

Earlier in the morning, Kate travelled in an Ascot Landau carriage with Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, ten, and Prince Louis, seven. The group were seen smiling and waving to crowds lining the Mall.

The Princess wore the Irish Guards Regimental Brooch and pearl earrings that once belonged to the late Queen. Charlotte matched her mother in a pale aqua dress and neat braid.

Prince George and Prince Louis both wore dark suits with red ties. The family looked united as they returned to public life together.

William rides as Colonel of the Welsh Guards

© PA Images via Getty Images William, Edward and Anne saluting during the procession

Prince William joined his sister and uncle for the horseback element of the parade. As Colonel of the Welsh Guards, he saluted troops during the military procession.

Princess Anne, who carried the Gold Stick as Gold Stick-in-Waiting, wore the full mounted ceremonial uniform of the Blues and Royals. Edward, 61, took part as Colonel of the Scots Guards.

All three wore black armbands in tribute to the victims of the Air India crash. The King requested a minute’s silence to honour the 270 lives lost.

The King and Queen lead the procession

© Getty Images The King sported a black armband

King Charles and Queen Camilla travelled in an open-top carriage along the Mall. Thousands of spectators cheered as the royal couple made their way to Horse Guards Parade.

The monarch, who continues to undergo cancer treatment, did not ride on horseback. This marked the second year he took part in the carriage procession instead.

Camilla, 77, wore a white silk crepe dress with silver embroidery by Anna Valentine. Her look was completed with a Philip Treacy hat and Grenadier Guards brooch.

The royal family reunite for the flypast

© PA Images via Getty Images Prince Louis loved being on the balcony

Following the parade, the royal family gathered on the Buckingham Palace balcony for the traditional RAF flypast. Crowds filled the Mall below, waving flags and cheering.

Kate appeared composed and smiling during the flypast, standing beside her children. William joined her on the balcony after dismounting.

Trooping the Colour © Samir Hussein/WireImage What is it? Trooping the Colour is a military ceremony performed by regiments of the British Army to celebrate the official birthday of the British sovereign. While Charles' actual birthday is 14 November, official celebrations always take place in June. When is it held? In 2025, it is scheduled for Saturday 14 June. Where is it held? Central London, with the procession route travelling from Buckingham Palace to Horse Guards Parade, along The Mall, and back again. Who attends? King Charles III (in recent years, he has participated on horseback).

Household Division: including the Foot Guards and Household Cavalry.

Senior royals, such as the Princess Royal and the Prince of Wales often ride on horseback or appear on the palace balcony - like the Princess of Wales Why is it called Trooping the Colour? One regiment's colours (flag) are "trooped" (carried) before the monarch. The event ends with an RAF flypast over Buckingham Palace, viewed by the royal gamily from the balcony. Historical roots: It dates back to the 17th century and became an annual event to mark the sovereign’s official birthday under King George III in the 18th century. Official celebrations to mark the sovereigns' birthday have often been held on a day other than their actual birthday, particularly when the day has not fallen on a day in the summer. Where can I watch it? The ceremony is broadcast live by the BBC and covered globally.

The day brought a sense of unity for the family, with fans pleased to see Kate back in public after time away. Her support for William was clear to see throughout the event.

Supporters arrived early to line the Mall for the procession. The ceremony, which marks the monarch’s official birthday, is one of the most significant royal events of the year. It combines military tradition, public spectacle and family moments.

