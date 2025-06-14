Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Princess Charlotte and Princess Kate share an adorable mother-daughter moment at Trooping the Colour 2025
Catherine, Princess of Wales, shares a sweet moment with her daughter, Princess Charlotte, at the Trooping the Colour 2025 parade© Anadolu via Getty Images

The young royal charmed onlookers as she shared sweet moments with her mum, the Princess of Wales, during King Charles III’s birthday celebrations.

Alessia Armenise
Writer
29 minutes ago
Trooping the Colour is in full swing, and the Wales children have already stolen the spotlight.

We are used to Prince Louis getting a lot of attention during official royal events thanks to his charmingly mischievous behaviour, but Charlotte is giving him a run for his money during the 2025 parade for King Charles III’s birthday. 

The young Princess sat beside the Princess of Wales in the carriage during their departure from Buckingham Palace today, and royal watchers didn’t miss the sweet mother-daughter moments that they exchanged.

Princess Charlotte of Wales often appears very close to her mother, following in her footsteps to become a perfectly behaved royal. 

Kate and Charlotte's matching outfits

Princess Charlotte proudly looks on at mum Catherine© Getty Images
The pair is also frequently seen wearing matching outfits, which they also did during today’s event.

The Princess of Wales was dazzling in her blue Catherine Walker ensemble, travelling in the carriage with her three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

As described by the brand, the look chosen by the Princess for the occasion is a ‘deep aquamarine wool coatdress with ivory contrast lapels and cuffs’ which she wore with a floral hat of the same colour.

Princess Kate and Princess Charlotte sharing a special moment together© Kensington Palace
Charlotte wore a dress in a lighter shade of blue with white accents and a white bow in her hair, which was styled in a braided half-updo.

The mother-daughter duo was spotted looking at each other repeatedly and smiling during the parade. 

Princess Kate and her children have a special place in the hearts of royal watchers, so we are sure that it must have been lovely for all of them to see the Princesses happy and in good spirits.

Kate's appearance at Trooping the Colour 2024

kate middleton at trooping with daughter charlotte© Getty Images
Last year's Trooping the Colour was particularly emotional, as it marked the official return of the Princess of Wales to her royal duties after taking a step back to heal after her Cancer diagnosis. 

For the occasion, Princess Kate chose to wear a white and navy dress by one of her favourite designers, Jenny Packham, and a Philip Treacy hat.

She completed the look with a pair of gorgeous Cassandra Goad’s pearl earrings, Jimmy Choo’s 'Romy 85' Optic White Leather Pumps and a Mulberry 'Bayswater' Black Suede Clutch.

Princess Charlotte didn’t miss her chance to match her mother’s look, and wore a navy dress with white accents, a white bow in her hair, and white shoes.

A significant day of celebration

King Charles III and Queen Camilla leave Buckingham Palace ahead of Trooping the Colour ceremony in central London as King Charles III celebrates his official birthday© Getty
This day, which marks the monarch's official birthday, is one of the most significant events of the year for the British Royal Family, with thousands of fans gathering in London for the occasion and millions watching from around the world.

The parade starts from Buckingham Palace and continues down The Mall, reaching the Horse Guards Parade. A staggering 1,400 parading soldiers are involved, as well as 200 horses and 400 musicians.

Trooping the Colour

Prince George of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Louis of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales, King Charles III and Queen Camilla all standing next to each other during Trooping the Colour© Samir Hussein/WireImage

What is it? 

Trooping the Colour is a military ceremony performed by regiments of the British Army to celebrate the official birthday of the British sovereign. While Charles' actual birthday is 14 November, official celebrations always take place in June. 

When is it held?

In 2025, it is scheduled for Saturday 14 June.

Where is it held?

Central London, with the procession route travelling from Buckingham Palace to Horse Guards Parade, along The Mall, and back again.

Who attends?

  • King Charles III (in recent years, he has participated on horseback).
  • Household Division: including the Foot Guards and Household Cavalry.
  • Senior royals, such as the Princess Royal and the Prince of Wales often ride on horseback or appear on the palace balcony - like the Princess of Wales

Why is it called Trooping the Colour?

One regiment's colours (flag) are "trooped" (carried) before the monarch. The event ends with an RAF flypast over Buckingham Palace, viewed by the royal gamily from the balcony.

Historical roots:

It dates back to the 17th century and became an annual event to mark the sovereign’s official birthday under King George III in the 18th century.

Official celebrations to mark the sovereigns' birthday have often been held on a day other than their actual birthday, particularly when the day has not fallen on a day in the summer.

Where can I watch it?

The ceremony is broadcast live by the BBC and covered globally.

