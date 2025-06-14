Princess Charlotte and Princess Kate share an adorable mother-daughter moment at Trooping the Colour 2025

Trooping the Colour is in full swing, and the Wales children have already stolen the spotlight.

We are used to Prince Louis getting a lot of attention during official royal events thanks to his charmingly mischievous behaviour, but Charlotte is giving him a run for his money during the 2025 parade for King Charles III’s birthday.

The young Princess sat beside the Princess of Wales in the carriage during their departure from Buckingham Palace today, and royal watchers didn’t miss the sweet mother-daughter moments that they exchanged.

Princess Charlotte of Wales often appears very close to her mother, following in her footsteps to become a perfectly behaved royal.

Kate and Charlotte's matching outfits

© Getty Images Princess Charlotte proudly looks on at mum Catherine

The pair is also frequently seen wearing matching outfits, which they also did during today’s event.

The Princess of Wales was dazzling in her blue Catherine Walker ensemble, travelling in the carriage with her three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

As described by the brand, the look chosen by the Princess for the occasion is a ‘deep aquamarine wool coatdress with ivory contrast lapels and cuffs’ which she wore with a floral hat of the same colour.

© Kensington Palace Princess Kate and Princess Charlotte sharing a special moment together

Charlotte wore a dress in a lighter shade of blue with white accents and a white bow in her hair, which was styled in a braided half-updo.

The mother-daughter duo was spotted looking at each other repeatedly and smiling during the parade.

Princess Kate and her children have a special place in the hearts of royal watchers, so we are sure that it must have been lovely for all of them to see the Princesses happy and in good spirits.

Kate's appearance at Trooping the Colour 2024

© Getty Images The Princess of Wales and Princess Charlotte during Trooping the Colour in 2024

Last year's Trooping the Colour was particularly emotional, as it marked the official return of the Princess of Wales to her royal duties after taking a step back to heal after her Cancer diagnosis.

For the occasion, Princess Kate chose to wear a white and navy dress by one of her favourite designers, Jenny Packham, and a Philip Treacy hat.

She completed the look with a pair of gorgeous Cassandra Goad’s pearl earrings, Jimmy Choo’s 'Romy 85' Optic White Leather Pumps and a Mulberry 'Bayswater' Black Suede Clutch.

Princess Charlotte didn’t miss her chance to match her mother’s look, and wore a navy dress with white accents, a white bow in her hair, and white shoes.

A significant day of celebration

© Getty King Charles III and Queen Camilla leave Buckingham Palace ahead of Trooping the Colour ceremony as King Charles III celebrates his official birthday

This day, which marks the monarch's official birthday, is one of the most significant events of the year for the British Royal Family, with thousands of fans gathering in London for the occasion and millions watching from around the world.

The parade starts from Buckingham Palace and continues down The Mall, reaching the Horse Guards Parade. A staggering 1,400 parading soldiers are involved, as well as 200 horses and 400 musicians.