King Charles marks Prince William’s 43rd birthday with a rare personal message

King Charles has marked Prince William’s 43rd birthday with a rare personal message and a lovely photograph of his eldest son. The image was shared on the Royal Family’s official X account on Saturday morning.

The caption read: "Happy Birthday to The Prince of Wales!" The post quickly attracted thousands of likes and comments from well-wishers around the world.

The photo shows William sitting outdoors in a rural setting. He is dressed casually in a pale blue shirt and navy trousers, with a hint of facial hair.

Royal birthday tributes begin online

© The Royal Family King Charles shared this photo of William on his birthday

It is tradition for the Royal Family to mark birthdays with official messages and images. This year, Charles opted for a relaxed portrait rather than a formal royal photo.

Last year, the King shared a black-and-white throwback of himself holding a young William. That image was used to celebrate William’s 42nd birthday.

The Prince of Wales, who was born on 21 June 1982, turns 43 this year. He is the eldest son of King Charles and the late Princess Diana.

A busy royal week for William

© Princess of Wales Prince William was joined by Orla's puppies

William’s birthday comes at the end of a full week of royal duties. He played a central role at Trooping the Colour last weekend and also attended Royal Ascot on Wednesday.

At Trooping the Colour, he rode on horseback alongside Princess Anne and the Duke of Edinburgh. He wore the Full Ceremonial Guard Order of the Welsh Guards uniform, complete with bearskin hat and ceremonial medals.

William also took part in the Order of the Garter service at Windsor. He walked with senior royals in the traditional procession.

Princess Kate misses Royal Ascot appearance

© Getty Images Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales at Royal Ascot 2022

William was expected to be joined by Princess Kate at Royal Ascot this week. However, she pulled out of the event at the last minute.

Her name had appeared in the carriage procession list earlier in the day. Kensington Palace later confirmed that she would not attend.

Officials at Ascot updated the official documents just before the procession began. Kate was said to be disappointed, but is continuing to manage her gradual return to public life.

In recent days, Kate has attended three events, including Trooping the Colour and a private visit to the V&A in London.

William’s life and legacy so far

© Getty William shared a rallying good luck message to the British & Irish Lions

William was born at St Mary’s Hospital in Paddington on 21 June 1982. At just nine months old, he accompanied his parents on a six-week royal tour of Australia and New Zealand.

His mother, Princess Diana, died in 1997 in a car crash in Paris. William and Prince Harry walked behind her coffin during her funeral in London.

Prince William exclusive © Getty The Royal Club spoke exclusively to a royal insider for his insight into how the Prince of Wales will approach his reign once he becomes King. Find out how Prince William will do things 'his way' and the preparations he is making to rule. Plus, find out his commitment to Princess Catherine before their marriage and more... READ THE EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW HERE

He met Kate Middleton at St Andrews University. They married in 2011 at Westminster Abbey.

Together, they have three children: Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, ten, and Prince Louis, 7. The family live at Adelaide Cottage in Windsor.

His work as Prince of Wales

© Getty Images Prince William has been making more and more public appearances

Since being made Prince of Wales in 2022, William has launched several initiatives. These include Homewards, his project to end homelessness in the UK.

He is also continuing his work on the Earthshot Prize, his global environmental competition. Mental health remains another of his long-term passions.

As heir to the throne, William is preparing for a future role as monarch. He regularly represents the King at events and has taken on an increasing number of responsibilities.

Fans react to the King’s photo tribute

© Max Mumby Prince William at Royal Ascot

The King’s post has been well-received online. Fans commented on the rare casual image and praised the father-son tribute.

One wrote: "Great photo! Happy birthday to gorgeous Prince William." Another added: "Happy birthday to our handsome and loyal Prince. Well done, Your Majesty!"

The Prince of Wales is not expected to mark the day with a public engagement. He is likely spending the day privately with his family.

More tributes are expected to follow from other royal accounts. The Prince and Princess of Wales may share their own post later in the day.

LISTEN: Ascot Appearances and Quirky Twerking

Join us for a Right Royal Podcast LIVE: Get your free tickets here.