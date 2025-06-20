Prince William to undertake new engagements next week – without Princess Kate by his side

Prince William is set to attend a series of solo royal engagements next week. Princess Kate is not expected to join him.
The 42-year-old Prince of Wales will be carrying out royal duties as part of London Climate Action Week. He will attend three major events focused on climate innovation and nature conservation.
William’s engagements form part of his work with The Earthshot Prize and United for Wildlife. Both initiatives are key projects run through The Royal Foundation.
Earthshot event with Bloomberg and global leaders
The first event will take place on Monday 24 June. The prince will take part in Leading With Impact, hosted by The Earthshot Prize and Bloomberg Philanthropies.
It will celebrate the work of the 2024 Earthshot Prize Finalists. William will meet some of the finalists, hear about their work and join a workshop to learn more about their progress.
He will also meet Michael R. Bloomberg, who is a Global Advisor to Earthshot Prize Winners. Bloomberg Philanthropies is a key partner in the initiative.
Later in the day, William will appear on stage alongside several high-profile names. He will be joined by conservationist Robert Irwin, former New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, and Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi.
Together, they will take part in a panel discussion reflecting on the success of the Prize. They will also speak about what is next for the initiative and its global partners.
Roundtable on Indigenous-led climate action
William’s second engagement will take place two days later, on Wednesday 26 June. The future King will attend a roundtable at St James’s Palace called Nature’s Guardians: On the Road to COP30 & Beyond.
This will focus on the role of nature and Indigenous Peoples in achieving climate goals. The session will also look ahead to COP30 and beyond.
William, as Founder of United for Wildlife, will deliver opening remarks at the session. He will also meet key attendees beforehand.
Expected guests include Ed Miliband MP, Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero, and Brazil’s Minister of the Environment, Marina Silva. They will be joined by representatives from governments, Indigenous communities and philanthropic groups.
Earthshot to host final event for investors
Later on Wednesday, William will attend his third and final event of the week. He will appear at Investing for Impact, an Earthshot-hosted session taking place at the Guildhall.
This event will bring together investors and environmental entrepreneurs. It will focus on success stories from previous Earthshot Prize winners.
Why Princess Kate won't be joining him
Princess Kate, 43, is not expected to take part in any of next week’s engagements. Kensington Palace has not announced any planned appearances for her.
Kate’s absence is not unusual. She does not typically attend events connected to William’s environmental work.
While both senior royals support each other’s causes, Earthshot and United for Wildlife are considered William’s personal passion projects. Kate is more involved in work around early childhood and mental health.
William continues focus on climate innovation
Next week’s events are part of London Climate Action Week, which runs from 22–30 June. William is expected to take on a leading role throughout the week.
Earthshot was founded in 2020 and awards £1 million to five winners each year. The aim is to find and scale the most promising environmental solutions across the globe.
United for Wildlife was launched in 2014 to fight illegal wildlife trade and protect endangered species. It brings together governments, businesses and NGOs.
London Climate Action Week
