Prince William and Kate share photo of the 'cutest' new family members on 43rd birthday

The Prince of Wales has some adorable companions to help him celebrate his 43rd birthday.

In typical fashion, Princess Kate snapped a stunning photo of her husband with their new family members earlier this month, but shared the sweet snap on Saturday in honour of her husband's special day. However, it was the family's four new puppies that stole the show.

Happy birthday

In the photo, shared on social media, William is dressed casually in denim jeans and a dark green shirt, sitting on the grassy ground being swarmed by the four pups.

The photo caption reads: "Happy birthday! Love C, G, C, L, Orla and the puppies!"

© Princess of Wales Prince William was joined by Orla's puppies

Royal fans were quick to comment, with one responding: "This is the absolute cutest! May you have a fantastic birthday with all those who love you best."

A second said: "What a great pic. Happy birthday to the Prince of Wales." A third added: "Happy birthday and thank you for sharing a photo of the puppies."

The puppies belong to William and Kate's beloved black cocker spaniel Orla, who welcomed her litter in May.

© Instagram Prince William and Kate's beloved dog Orla

Royal tribute

King Charles publicly marked his son's birthday too, sharing a photograph of William on the Royal Family’s official X account.

The caption read: "Happy Birthday to The Prince of Wales!"

The photo shows William sitting outdoors in a rural setting. He is dressed casually in a pale blue shirt and navy trousers, with a hint of facial hair.

© The Royal Family King Charles shared this photo of William on his birthday

William’s birthday comes at the end of a full week of royal duties. He played a central role at Trooping the Colour last weekend and also attended Royal Ascot on Wednesday.

At Trooping the Colour, he rode on horseback alongside Princess Anne and the Duke of Edinburgh. He wore the Full Ceremonial Guard Order of the Welsh Guards uniform, complete with bearskin hat and ceremonial medals.

William also took part in the Order of the Garter service at Windsor. He walked with senior royals in the traditional procession.

© Getty Images William made a solo appearance at Royal Ascot

William traditionally spends his birthday privately with Kate and their three children.

Last year, Kensington Palace released a fun family snap taken by the Princess, showing William, George, Charlotte, and Louis holding hands as they jumped off a sand dune on a Norfolk beach.

"Happy birthday Papa, we all love you so much! Cx," Kate wrote in the accompanying caption.

© The Princess of Wales The Princess of Wales took this fun photo of William with the kids in Norfolk

The Princess was in the middle of her cancer treatment at the time, during a year which the Prince described as "brutal" for his family, with his father, King Charles, also diagnosed with the disease.

Kate completed her treatment last September and confirmed she is in remission in January.