Princess Ingrid Alexandra and Prince Sverre Magnus reach major royal turning point

Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit's children Princess Ingrid Alexandra and Prince Sverre Magnus undertook a major milestone on Thursday - their first solo joint engagement!

Whilst the young Norwegian royals are no strangers to the spotlight, their recent outing marked the first time that they had attended a public event without their parents or grandparents in tow.

Looking relaxed and happy, the pair inaugurated the Norwegian Red Cross' summer training programme, before later joining the Norwegian Rescue Service's volunteer training sessions.

© Getty Images Norway's Princess Ingrid Alexandra and Prince Sverre Magnus visited the Red Cross Summer Emergency Response Unit at Kadettangen

They took part in an array of drills including marine rescue exercises, training with search-and-rescue dogs, how to perform CPR and how to operate a drone.

© Getty Images They also took part in a life saving exercise

For the special outing, Ingrid Alexandra, who is second-in-line to the throne, rocked a pair of navy cargo trousers which she teamed with a simple white T-shirt. She layered up with a khaki raincoat and accessorised with a pair of chic tortoiseshell sunglasses.

© Getty Images The sibling duo were all smiles as they got stuck in with an array of drills

The 21-year-old completed her outdoorsy look with an ultra-sleek ponytail, and some elegant gold drop earrings.

Sverre Magnus, meanwhile, wore a pair of dark Helly Hansen trousers, comfortable trainers and a chocolate-hued T-shirt.

© Getty Images During their visit, the pair learnt how to perform CPR

Family milestones

It's been a busy year for the sibling duo! Back in April, Ingrid Alexandra completed 15 months of military service with the Engineer Battalion at Skjold camp in Målselv.

Her father, Haakon, is ranked as a general in the Norwegian Armed Forces and Ingrid appears to be inspired by him by following in his footsteps. In August this year, she is expected to move abroad to the University of Sydney where she will begin a three-year degree in social sciences.

© Getty Images Princess Ingrid Alexandra will soon be moving to Australia

King Harald, 88, spoke about his granddaughter's relocation during his recent tour of Troms and Svalbard. When asked about whether the 21-year-old should study closer to home, the Norwegian monarch reportedly said: "You get this back with compound interest when she gets home, so I think that's just an advantage. She must be allowed to study and get an education before she starts representing."

© Getty Images King Harald and Queen Sonja have been married for more than 56 years

Sverre Magnus, 19, meanwhile, graduated from Elvebakken Upper Secondary School in Oslo in June last year. He carried out his first solo outing in May, attending a reception at the government's representative residence for the Norwegian squad and support staff at the Special Olympics World Games in Turin 2025.

Aside from Princess Ingrid and Prince Sverre, Mette-Maris is also a mother to a son called Marius from a previous relationship.

LISTEN: All about this year's Trooping the Colour

Join us for a Right Royal Podcast LIVE: Get your free tickets here.