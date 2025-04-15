Meet Princess Ingrid Alexandra of Norway - who could be set to break 600-year tradition

Princess Ingrid Alexandra is the daughter of Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit and will someday be the future Queen of Norway.

The 21-year-old is second in line to the Norwegian throne, and if she becomes queen as expected, she will become the first female monarch in 600 years since Margaret I, who reigned over Norway in the 1380s

© HAKON MOSVOLD LARSEN Princess Ingrid Alexandra has a big future ahead

Ingrid has just completed 15 months of military training at the Engineer Battalion at Skjold camp in Måslev, but the Norwegian palace is yet to confirm her future plans.

On Tuesday 8 April, she made a grand debut at the state visit banquet alongside her family at the Royal Palace in Oslo as King Harald and Queen Sonja hosted Iceland's president Halla Tómasdottir and her husband Björn Skúlason.

Princess Ingrid Alexandra chose to wear one of her mother Crown Princess Mette-Marit's blue ballgowns for the occasion, along with the Boucheron pearl circle tiara – gifted to her on her 18th birthday.

© Alamy Stock Photo Princess Ingrid Alexandra had her pearl tiara on show

It's no doubt royal fans will be seeing more of this future queen as she steps into the limelight.

So from her love life, her controversial brother to royal engagements - who is this future queen?

Where was she born?

© Ida Bjørvik/The Royal Court The Princess celebrating her 18th birthday

Ingrid was born on 21 January 2004 at Rikshospitalet University Hospital in Oslo.

Her royal godparents include Princess Märtha Louise, Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden, King Frederik of Denmark, and King Felipe of Spain.

© Shutterstock Princess Märtha Louise is one of her godparents

Does she have siblings?

© Getty Images Princess Ingrid Alexandra and Prince Sverre Magnus

Her older half-brother is Marius Borg Høiby, whom her mother had from a previous relationship. She also has a younger brother, Prince Sverre Magnus.

Sibling bond

© LISE ASERUD - Getty Marius Borg is the eldest child of Mette-Marit

Ingrid has said in the past that she is close with both of her brothers.

On her 18th birthday, she made a speech at her gala dinner, saying: "I am proud to have you both as brothers."

However, her older brother, Marius Borg Høiby, has been in the headlines since he was arrested in August 2024 for assault and faces multiple charges.

An investigation is still underway for Marius, and the Norwegian Royal family has not commented on the allegations.

Romance rumours

© Getty Princess Ingrid Alexandra has been linked to Franco Colapinto

While Ingrid is now reportedly single, she did have a previous long-term relationship.

She was said to be in a two-year relationship with Magnus Heien Haugstad, a Norwegian economy student, between 2022 to 2024.

In late 2024, according to Norwegian magazine Se&Hør, Ingrid was also romantically connected to emerging Formula One star Franco Colapinto.

However, neither Ingrid nor Franco have commented publicly on the speculation.

It's the end of an era

© Handout Ingrid is set to be Norway's second Queen Regnant

For the past 15 months, Ingrid has undergone military training with the Engineer Battalion in Brigade North. Serving at Skjold Camp in Inner Troms, Ingrid was an engineer solider and a rifleman.

She recently accepted a precious gift to mark the end of her military service, which was a Bardu and Målselv bunad, or traditional Norwegian folk dress.

© NTB/AFP via Getty Images She recently graduated from her military training

Norwegian media outlet Nye Troms has previously reported that the folk costume is worth just over 50,000 kroner – equivalent to £3,698.

At the municipal building in Moen, she made a heartfelt speech after receiving the gift, saying: ''A bunad symbolises belonging, and I am happy that I belong here a little, after living here since January last year."

Predestined path

© Alamy She has an important future ahead...

In terms of the future, Ingrid Alexandra is second-in-line to the throne, meaning one day she will become Queen of Norway.

Making a good impression already, the young princess appears dedicated to her royal duties and is busy preparing herself for an important future ahead.