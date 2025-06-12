Princess Märtha Louise's daughter confirmed to join Norwegian version of The Traitors

Princess Märtha Louise's daughter, Leah Isadora Behn, has confirmed she has signed up to Forræder, Norway's answer to The Traitors.

The 20-year-old, who is sixth in line to the Norwegian throne, was pictured on location at the 15th-century Hvedholm Castle on the island of Funen in Denmark.

Sporting a brown suede jacket, knitwear and jeans, Leah also posed with the rest of the cast of series five.

Leah's caption, written in Norwegian and English, read: "Traitors Season 5 with @tv2norge. Mindset: gaslight, gatekeep, girlboss. See you in the fall, this is going to be sick."

The air date for the show is yet to be announced.

Leah is no stranger to the limelight, with a modelling contract and her own skincare brand, Dorah, which she launched last summer.

© Getty Princess Martha Louise's daughters Maud Angelica Behn, Emma Tallulah Behn and Leah Isadora Behn at the wedding

The entrepreneur has over 147,000 fans on Instagram and has amassed a huge TikTok following with her makeup tutorials and 'Get Ready With Me' videos.

Leah even did her mother Princess Märtha Louise's makeup on her wedding day to shaman Durek Verrett last August. The nuptials at the Hotel Union in Geiranger, western Norway were exclusively covered by HELLO!.

Early life

Born on 8 April 2005, Leah is the second daughter of Princess Märtha Louise and her late former husband, Ari Behn.

She was christened in the chapel of the Royal Palace in Oslo, with Princess Laurentien of the Netherlands chosen as one of her godparents.

© UK Press via Getty Images Princess Martha Louise with her daughters in London in 2014

Leah has two sisters – Maud Angelica, 22, and Emma Tallulah, 16. During their childhood, the sisters lived with their parents in London and New York, before settling in Lommedalen, just outside Oslo.

Princess Märtha Louise's daughters do not hold royal titles, despite being included in the line of succession.

© Getty Images Crown Prince Haakon of Norway with his daughter, Princess Ingrid Alexandra

Despite being the eldest child of King Harald V and Queen Sonja, Princess Märtha Louise is not the heir because constitutional law at the time dictated that only males could inherit the Norwegian throne. The law changed in 1990 but only applied to those born that year or later.

Princess Märtha Louise's younger brother, Crown Prince Haakon, is destined to become King of Norway one day, with his daughter, Princess Ingrid Alexandra, next in line.

