King Harald breaks silence on granddaughter Princess Ingrid Alexandra's big decision

King Harald has shared his thoughts on his granddaughter Princess Ingrid Alexandra's big move abroad this summer.

Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit's daughter, 21, will begin a three-year degree in social sciences at the University of Sydney in August.

The princess, who is second-in-line to the Norwegian throne, will live in student housing on the university campus.

King Harald and Queen Sonja were asked about their granddaughter's decision during their tour of Troms and Svalbard last week.

The Norwegian monarch was asked by the press in Balsfjord whether Princess Ingrid Alexandra should study closer to Norway to contribute more to the royal family.

According to VG, he replied: "You get this back with compound interest when she gets home, so I think that's just an advantage. She must be allowed to study and get an education before she starts representing."

Harald, 88, ascended the throne in 1991 but has been hospitalised a number of times in recent years and was fitted with a pacemaker more than a year ago following an infection.

Queen Sonja also underwent surgery in January for a pacemaker to be fitted.

Princess Ingrid Alexandra's mother, Crown Princess Mette-Marit, 51, has had to restrict the number of public royal duties she carries out after being diagnosed in 2018 with pulmonary fibrosis, a chronic lung condition that causes the lung tissue to become damaged.

Not unprecedented

After graduating from Elvebakken Upper Secondary School in April 2023, Princess Ingrid Alexandra worked as a school assistant and environmental worker at Uranienborg School.

In April, she completed 15 months of military service, serving in the Engineer Battalion in Brigade North.

The royal's decision to study overseas is not unprecedented.

Her father, Crown Prince Haakon, studied political science at the University of California, Berkeley in 1999, later completing his education at the London School of Economics.

In the 1960s, King Harald was a student at Balliol Oxford, where he read history, economics and politics.

