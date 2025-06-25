Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Prince Joachim makes candid admission about life in the US with Princess Marie and children
Princess Marie and Prince Joachim

The Danish royals relocated to Washington D.C. in 2023

Phoebe Tatham
News and Features Writer
2 minutes ago
Prince Joachim of Denmark has shared a unique glimpse inside his life across the pond in Washington D.C. with his wife, Princess Marie, and their two children.

The Danish royals announced their move from France to the US back in March 2023. Their relocation was prompted by Joachim's new role as defence industry attaché at the capital's Danish Embassy.

Prior to this, the family-of-four had been living in Paris, with Joachim taking up the position of Denmark's defence attaché.

In a new interview with Danish publication, DK, Prince Joachim revealed that his two children, Count Henrik and Countess Athena, are enjoying their new life in the States.

Princess Marie and Prince Joachim inside the Danish embassy at Washington D.C.© The Washington Post via Getty Images
Joachim and Marie moved to Washington D.C. in 2023

"The USA is a land of opportunity, and it's also super exciting for our children to go to school here," he explained. "The fact that they are here gives me the peace and ballast to be able to give 110 per cent to the effort here."

He mused on the new opportunities presented to them, adding: "They are really challenged in a great way, and it's something they enjoy. I think that if I look at the very long term, four years in Paris [and then] over here, I think that will be well spent, and I also think that they will thank me for that – one day."

Prince Joachim of Denmark, Princess Marie of Denmark, Count Nikolai of Denmark, Count Felix of Denmark, Count Henrik of Denmark and Countess Athena of Denmark at the balcony of Amalienborg Palace© Getty Images
Count Henrik and Countess Athena are said to be loving life across the pond

Queen Margrethe strips royal titles

In 2023, Queen Margrethe of Denmark made the shock decision to strip most of her grandchildren from their royal titles, in order for them to "shape their own lives, without being limited by the special considerations and obligations that a formal affiliation to the Royal House of Denmark entails."

Queen Margrethe of Denmark, Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark and Prince Joachim of Denmark at the balcony of Amalienborg Palace at the 83th birthday of the Danish Queen on April 16, 2023© Getty Images
Queen Margrethe stripped Prince Joachim's children of their royal titles

In lieu of their prince and princess of Denmark titles, it was determined that Prince Joachim's descendants would only be allowed to use either Count or Countess of Monpezat.

Joachim is a proud father to four children: Count Nikolai and Count Felix from his first marriage to Alexandra, Countess of Frederiksborg, and his younger children, Count Henrik, and Countess Athena from his second marriage to Princess Marie.

Count Felix and Count Nikolai at Princess Isabella's birthday celebration© Shutterstock
Prince Joachim's two eldest children, Count Felix and Count Nikolai

Queen Margrethe's four other grandchildren, born to King Frederik, 57, will retain their titles, meaning only children of direct heirs to the throne will keep their titles.

A possible move?

Despite relishing his life in the US, Prince Joachim recently spoke about his future plans to return "home" after spending years abroad. Speaking to TV2, the Danish royal said: "We have a desire to come home. But we also do not rule out the possibility of staying abroad. Now we have to see. For now, it is on our radar, when the post here stops, we will return home."

Prince Felix, Princess Marie, Prince Joachim, Princess Athena, Prince Henrik and Prince Nikolai arrive for a luncheon on the Dannebrog Royal Yacht in 2022© Getty Images
Joachim' has spoken about a possible return to Denmark after living abroad for several years

On feeling homesick, he added: "Overall, we can all feel it, and we can also feel it in the children, that it is at home in Denmark that we have our largest social base. We can't travel back and forth, after all, there is a six-hour time difference and an entire ocean in between. We take our time when we are home and enjoy it to the fullest. Perhaps that is the band-aid for being far away from home."

