EXCLUSIVE: Secrets of Europe's princesses revealed

Reports have circulated that a select few European princesses, namely Princess Catharina-Amalia of the Netherlands, Princess Elisabeth of Belgium and Princess Ingrid Alexandra of Norway, have formed an exclusive WhatsApp chat.

© NTB/AFP via Getty Images Some of Europe's princesses have united in a very modern way

This got me thinking: beyond fewer petticoats and arranged marriages, what does it take to be a modern princess?

I explored the question in the company of Europe’s preeminent royal expert, Wim Dehandschutter, and former butler to King Charles, Grant Harrold over on The HELLO! Royal Club, the club for HELLO!'s biggest royal fans.

It's a fantastic exclusive so is only available to full club members. Click on the button below to find out what goes on in this most regal of WhatsApp groups, why the legacy of Diana is shaping the psyche of the modern princess, and how Europe’s young royals are being prepared for the future.