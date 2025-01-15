Meet the world's most eligible royals

Another royal bachelor appears to be off the market after Princess Margaret's 28-year-old grandson Samuel Chatto sparked engagement rumours on Christmas Day.

The handsome artist, who is the son of Lady Sarah and Daniel Chatto, brought his girlfriend, abstract painter and film artist Eleanor Ekserdjian, also 28 - who he met at Edinburgh University in 2021 - along to join the King and the rest of the royal family for the traditional church service and festivities at Sandringham – a milestone moment that could precede the announcement of an engagement.

© PA Images via Getty Images Eleanor accompanied Arthur and the family on Christmas Day

However, there are plenty of single royals around the world who have yet to enter into matrimony. Here, HELLO! takes a look at the eligible young aristocrats still looking for love…

Arthur Chatto

Sam's brother Arthur, 25, was also at Sandringham this year, but without a girlfriend on his arm. The younger son of Lady Sarah Chatto and her husband Daniel, strapping Arthur is the first member of the royal family to join the Royal Marines.

© Getty Images Arthur is currently serving in the Royal Marines

He is also a personal trainer who specialises in strength and endurance, and counts rowing, long distance running, ice diving and mountain climbing among his hobbies. As a young boy, he was a Page of Honour for his great aunt, the late Queen, whose gown he carried at ceremonial events, and later studied at Eton and Edinburgh University. If that doesn't make him enough of a catch, Arthur is also a keen philanthropist and environmentalist.

Alexander Charles Ogilvy

The dashing grandson of the late Queen's cousin, Princess Alexandra of Kent, Alexander, 27, followed in the footsteps of the Prince of Wales and his brother, the Duke of Sussex, and enrolled at the military academy Sandhurst.

The globe-trotting young royal spent a gap year at the elite Scots College in Sydney, Australia, then moved to the UK, where he studied computer science and economics at the prestigious Brown University before landing a job in software development in New York.

© Nick Harvey/Shutterstock The young royal is currently unattached

His older sister, art historian Flora Vesterberg, is rumoured to have introduced Prince Harry to his wife, Meghan, but she doesn't appear to have played matchmaker for her brother. While Alexander has had no shortage of glamorous society girlfriends, including Michaela Kennedy-Cuomo, the granddaughter of late politician Robert Kennedy and model Isabella Charlotta Poppius, he is yet to settle down.

Cassius Taylor

You're more likely to find 28-year-old Cassius behind the DJ decks at a cool party than on the balcony at Buckingham Palace. The second of Lady Helen Taylor's and husband Timothy's four children, and grandson of the late Queen's cousin the Duke of Kent, Cassius is making a living as an art dealer while running his own events company, which offers DJ sets to partygoers around the world, and counts Soho House and Mulberry among his clients.

© Dave Benett Cassius works as a DJ

Educated at Wellington College before studying for an art management degree at London's Goldsmiths college, says his creative gene comes from his art dealer parents, saying: "I was constantly being dragged to galleries as a child." He often accompanies his stylish mother to royal events, such as Prince Philip's memorial service in 2022, and has also been seen paryting with his model cousin, Lady Amelia Windsor.

Prince Constantine Alexios of Greece and Denmark

Named after his grandfather, the late King Constantine, the dashing eldest son of Crown Prince Pavlos and Marie-Chantal is heir apparent to his father's title.

© Dave Benett The Prince is heir apparent to his father's title

The painter, sculptor and sometime Dior model - known as "Tino" - has dated Poppy Delevingne and was recently linked to model Brooks Nader. Although the Greek monarchy was abolished in the 1970s, 26-year-old Constantine's family maintains its connection with their British royal relatives. The Prince of Wales is his godfather and Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden is his godmother.

Prince Achileas-Andreas of Greece and Denmark

Good looks clearly run in the family and Constantine's younger brother has no shortage of admirers either. A fellow student at Wellington college described him as "fit, fit, fit" and said she couldn't take her eyes off him when he starred as an extra in a college production of Grease.

© Arturo Holmes The Greek royal has a stage name of Achi

Now a professional actor who goes by the stage name of Achi Miller, he has starred in US soap opera The Bold and The Beautiful and in a 2023 film, No Hard Feelings, with Jennifer Lawrence.

Having recently split up with girlfriend Isabella Massanet, the daughter of Net-a-Porter founder Dame Natalie, whom he met at university in New York, the dashing Prince, 24, appears to be back on the market.

The Maharaja of Jaipur

With an opulent palace and brooding good looks, Sawai Padmanabh Singh is head of the Jaipur royal family one of the world's most eligible royal bachelors. Affectionately known as Pacho, the polo player, conservationist and art enthusiast was just 12 when he inherited his title, after his grandfather, Maharaja Sawai Bhawani Singh, the last recognised Maharaja of Jaipur, adopted him as his successor.

© Getty Images The Maharaja walked the runway for Dolce & Gabbana

His public profile began to rise after he escorted Ava Phillippe, the daughter of Hollywood stars Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe, to Le Bal des Débutantes in Paris in 2017, and walked the runway for Dolce & Gabbana at Milan Men's Fashion Week in 2018. Now 26 and boasting half a million Instagram followers, he recently became brand ambassador for the US Polo Association.

The eldest son of Princess Princess Diya Kumari and Maharaj Narendra Singh and a godson to King Charles, the Maharaja's royal lineage goes back to the Kachwaha dynasty that ruled Jaipur for centuries. Although he has been linked to French jewellery designer Claire Deroo, he told HELLO! in 2020: "I want to do a lot of things before I think about getting married. I want to finish studying and help my mother in her political work."

WATCH: Inside the royal residences

Alexandre Grimaldi

Prince Albert's elder son spent most of his life in London, before relocating to New York, where he continues to turn heads as a dapper man-about-town and influencer. He may not be in the line of succession, but he sees himself as an ambassador for Monaco and enjoys a close relationship with his father and half-siblings Prince Jacques, Princess Gabriella and Jazmin Grimaldi.

© Foc Kan Alexandre Grimaldi is the son of Albert of Monaco

His mother, French flight attendant Nicole Coste, was in a five-year relationship with Albert when Alexandre was born, but because they weren't married, he has no claim on the throne. But that hasn't stopped him carving out a role in Monaco.

"I aspire to work in a relationship with my dad and become this – let's say – global ambassador for Monaco, and to bring business opportunities back to Monaco, which is what I've talked about with him. I relate to elegance. I love Louis Vuitton, Dior, Givenchy," says the handsome 21-year-old, whose Instagram feed is full of photos of him wearing cool, designer clothes.

Recently he has been linked with Savannah Hennessy, of the cognac dynasty and granddaughter of Princess Barbara of Orléans. Asked what he is looking for in a partner, he says: "Loyalty and honesty. Caring as well and understanding."

Princess Leonor

The eldest daughter of King Filipe VI and Queen Letizia, 19-year-old Leonor, Princess of Asturias, is destined to be the Queen of Spain one day - and the country's first female regnant since 1868.

© Getty Images Princess Leonor wore a white suit when she swore allegiance to the Spanish constitution last year

At 19, she has embarked on three years of training at Zaragoza military academy after studying for her International Baccalaureate at UWC Atlantic in Wales. As young girls, Leonor and her younger sister Infanta Sofia were often seen in traditional matching dresses alongside their parents, but the teenagers have now blossomed into beautiful young women.

They and joined their parents to present the winning Spanish football team with their European Championships trophy in Germany last year, and after turning 18, Leonor has been able to appear in public alone.

Princess Catharina-Amalia of the Netherlands

Another future Queen, Catharina-Amalia, 20, is the heir to the Dutch throne and will succeed her father King Willem-Alexander as monarch. With the official title of Princess of Orange, she made her debut at a state banquet last year, thrown in Amsterdam for King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain. Her connections with Spain don't end there, having spent time studying in Madrid.

© Shutterstock Princess Catharina-Amalia will one day be Queen

As well as beauty, Catharina-Amalia has brains and a philanthropic streak, passing her final school exams with distinction before taking a gap year during which she was an intern at her parents' Orange Fund, which supports charity initiatives in the Netherlands and the Caribbean.

She's now enrolled in a Politics, Psychology, Law and Economics degree at the University of Amsterdam. Meanwhile, there are reportedly more than 70 streets, tunnels and viaducts in the Netherlands named after the princess.

Princess Elisabeth of Belgium

Another highly intelligent royal, Elisabeth is multilingual and fluent in Dutch, French, German and English and, after gaining a history and politics degree from Oxford, is now studying for her master's at Harvard.

© Max Bueno / Belgian Royal Palace Princess Elisabeth is now studying at Harvard

The eldest child of King Philippe and Queen Mathilde, she undertook her first official royal duty in 2011, when she opened the Princess Elisabeth Children's Hospital, the pediatric wing of the University Hospital of Ghent. She also gave her name to the Belgian scientific research station in Antarctica. Meanwhile, in 2019, she accompanied her mother on a UNICEF humanitarian field visit to Kenya.

Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana of Thailand

The beautiful and talented only daughter of King Vajiralongkorn is both stylish and sporty. Not only is she an accomplished rider who has competed in her country's equestrian team, she also won gold in badminton at the Southeast Asian Games.

© Getty The Princess has sporting prowess

Now 37, she has proved herself to be a talented fashion designer too and has her own label, called Sirivannavari, which she presents at shows around the world, including at Paris Fashion Week. Her signature designs celebrate the female form, and her Spring/Summer 2025 collection draws inspiration from the Italian Renaissance, featuring sheer organza contrasted with leather "to symbolize both strength and delicacy".

To read the full report, pick up the latest issue of HELLO! on sale in the UK on Monday. You can subscribe to HELLO! to get the magazine delivered free to your door every week or purchase the digital edition online via our Apple or Google apps.