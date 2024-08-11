Queen Mary, Queen Letizia and more royals up their selfie game at the Olympics

The royals have been soaking up the atmosphere at the Paris 2024 Olympics, supporting their country's athletes at various events.

But they're human like us all and even the most senior of royals can't resist taking a selfie. And who can blame them when we've seen some of the most exciting sporting moments over the past two weeks?

As the Games come to a close on 11 August, we're taking a look back at the best candid snaps taken by the likes of Queen Letizia and Queen Mary themselves.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: When royals get caught up in the Olympic spirit

1/ 8 © Instagram / @casareal.es King Felipe and Queen Letizia The Spanish king and queen bagged themselves a seat inside the Trocadéro at the Opening Ceremony. As the couple posed together for a selfie, Felipe looked dapper in a navy suit with a red patterned tie while Letizia wowed in a black and white Carolina Herrera dress. The royals later donned rain macs as the heavens opened up during the spectacular four-hour show, which took place on the Seine and culminated in an incredible performance by Celine Dion on the Eiffel Tower.

2/ 8 © Instagram / @detdanskekongehus King Frederik and Queen Mary The Danish king and queen were on point with their selfie as they cosied up for this snap at the Opening Ceremony, with the Eiffel Tower perfectly framed in the background. Mary paid tribute to Denmark's flag in a red wrap blouse and white trousers, while Frederik sported a navy suit with a striped tie.

3/ 8 © Instagram / @casareal.es Infanta Sofia and Princess Leonor The Spanish princesses had the time of their lives at the Games as they cheered on their nation in the water polo, swimming and hockey events on the second day.

4/ 8 © Instagram / @belgianroyalpalace King Philippe and Queen Mathilde The Belgian king and queen happily posed for a sweet selfie taken by former table tennis star and Olympian, Jean-Michel Saive. Philippe and Mathilde cheered on the Belgian men's hockey team against Ireland.

5/ 8 © Instagram / @koninklijkhuis Queen Maxima and Princess Catharina-Amalia The Dutch royals have certainly been animated at the Games and have demonstrated their passion for sport at various events. We loved this sweet mother-daughter selfie of Queen Maxima and future queen Princess Catharina-Amalia during their time at the Olympics.

6/ 8 © Instagram / @casareal.es Queen Letizia A beaming Letizia posed for a snap with the women's 3x3 basketball team after their victory against Canada. The squad went on to win silver in the final against Germany.



7/ 8 © Getty Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia The young royals were seen snapping away and taking selfies as they attended the beach volleyball matches.

8/ 8 © Instagram / @belgianroyalpalace Belgian royals The palace shared this behind-the-scenes image of King Philippe and Queen Mathilde's four children. Princess Elisabeth, 22, who has just graduated from Oxford University, Prince Gabriel, 20, Prince Emmanuel, 18, and Princess Eleonore, 16, posed for a picture together as they arrived in Paris to cheer on the athletes on the final days of the Games.

LISTEN: Surprising facts about Princess Kate