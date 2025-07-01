Why Prince William has not revealed how much tax he pays

The Prince of Wales received an annual private income of £22.9 million in the last financial year, but, unlike his father, King Charles, has declined to reveal his tax bill.

William's annual private income was disclosed in the annual publication of royal finances. It revealed that profits generated by the vast land and property portfolio fell by £700,000 to £22.9million in the financial year to April.

The surplus money pays for the private lives of William, Kate and their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, as well as their official and charitable work.

The income also covers the cost of staffing William and Kate's household, with the number of employees rising from 66 to 68 in the year to April.

© Getty Images The profits fund William and Kate's private, official and charitable lives

Kensington Palace said the Prince paid tax on his income from the Duchy. While the father-of-three has chosen not to disclose how much, his private secretary Ian Patrick said: "The Prince of Wales pays the highest rate of income tax."

It is not a requirement for William to disclose the figure.

© Getty Images King Charles previously revealed how much tax he paid

William's approach differs from that of his father, who, during his stint as the Prince of Wales and Duke of Cornwall, transparently revealed that he voluntarily paid £5.9 million in income tax for the year ending 2022.

The Duchy of Cornwall claims a Crown exemption, meaning the Prince of Wales is not legally liable to pay income or corporation tax on its revenues, but he chooses to pay income tax voluntarily.

© Getty Images Prince William receives an income from the Duchy of Cornwall

This is a practice adopted by his father, Charles, who volunteered to do so from 1993 onwards when he was the Prince of Wales.

Did Prince William reveal how much tax he paid for the 2023-2024 financial year?

The 2023-2024 financial report revealed that William received an annual private income of £23.6 million. While Kensington Palace said the Prince paid tax at a standard UK tax rate once official costs had been deducted, the amount he paid in tax was not disclosed.

© Getty Images William became the Duke of Cornwall upon his father's accession to the throne

It was understood that rather than deliver a lengthy report, a clear bullet-pointed annual update was chosen instead, and the information included was what the Kensington Palace household was willing to share at that stage.

What is the Duchy of Cornwall?

The Duchy was established by Edward III in 1337 to provide a private income for his son and heir to the throne Edward, later known as the Black Prince, and its purpose remains the same today.

It comprises an extensive portfolio of land, properties and agricultural land primarily in south-west England, spanning 128,494 acres of land across 20 counties.

© Getty Images Prince William inherited The Duchy of Cornwall from his father King Charles

In an interview with The Telegraph, it's been revealed that William "tries to visit part of the Duchy once every four to six weeks, working his way through its farms and offices to meet families and staff, shake hands and quiz them on what he can do to help.

"His visits are usually private, rarely making the Court Circular and kept quiet by loyal locals who are used to royal comings and goings."